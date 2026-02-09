Zimbabwe: Love On the Menu As RTG Rolls Out Valentine's Dinners Across Zim

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has announced a nationwide programme of Valentine's Day dining experiences to be held at its hotels on 14 February as it steps up themed hospitality offerings for the "month of love".

The group said the celebrations will centre on couples, with candlelit settings, specially curated menus, live entertainment and interactive activities.

"The dinners have been carefully curated to combine ambience, quality dining and entertainment, while remaining accessible and affordable to guests seeking to mark the occasion," RTG said.

Each RTG property will host a distinct themed experience.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In Bulawayo, the Rainbow Hotel will offer a relaxed, candlelit evening with panoramic city views, live solo entertainment and themed activities aimed at creating a romantic atmosphere.

Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre will stage a Valentine's-themed dinner designed to encourage connection and conversation among couples, with entertainment and interactive elements forming part of the programme.

In Harare, the New Ambassador Hotel is set to host an elegant celebration combining fine dining with live saxophone music, karaoke sessions and relationship-focused discussions, alongside games and dance challenges.

Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre will offer several themed options. At its Jacarandas venue, an intergenerational dinner will bring couples together through live music, shared activities and relationship-centred engagement.

The hotel's Kombahari Restaurant will host a separate dining experience, featuring a live grill concept accompanied by a violinist.

RTG's resort properties are also taking part. Montclair Resort in Nyanga will host a themed dinner with a resident DJ and interactive couple activities.

In Victoria Falls, A'Zambezi River Lodge will stage both a garden high-tea experience and a poolside dinner, while Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel will host a themed evening focused on music, dance and games.