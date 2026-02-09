Ethiopia Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Growth, Eyes Double-Digit Expansion in 2025/26

9 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has already surpassed its pre-pandemic growth trajectory and is on course to register double-digit economic expansion in the 2025/26 fiscal year, Eyob Tekalign, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) said.

Governor Eyob made the remarks while attending the Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies, co-organized by the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement shared with ENA, during the conference, the Governor underscored the critical role of macro-economic reforms in sustaining Ethiopia's growth rebound.

"Ethiopia has already surpassed pre-pandemic growth rates and is poised to achieve double-digit growth in the 2025/26 fiscal year," he noted, emphasizing that comprehensive macroeconomic reforms have been instrumental in stabilizing the economy and restoring momentum.

The Alula Conference brings together a select group of finance ministers, central bank governors, and global leaders from both the public and private sectors to deliberate on the future of emerging market.

