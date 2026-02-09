South Africa: EC Police Welcomes Life Sentences for the Murder of Four People

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the sentencing of 16 accused to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of four people at Ndindwa Village in Debenek.

They were sentenced on Friday in the Bhisho High Court.

The incident took place on 31 December 2022. Community members allegedly held a meeting and decided to take the law into their own hands against people they suspected of stealing electricity cables and terrorising residents.

Four people were identified, taken from their homes, assaulted, tied up and brought to the centre of the village.

They were later burnt to death while still alive. A nine-year old child witnessed the killing of her mother during the incident.

The victims were: Vuyo Lamani (40), Lwando Makinana (30), Nwabisa Melani (29) and Ziphozihle Timba (37).

Members from Chungwa SAPS attended the scene and immediately started an investigation. The case was later transferred to the Bhisho High Court on 11 March 2024.

Through hard work and dedication by SAPS detectives, 16 suspects were arrested, charged and convicted.

The court sentenced each accused as follows:

Count 1: Murder - life imprisonment

Count 2: Murder - life imprisonment

Count 3: Murder - life imprisonment

Count 4: Murder - life imprisonment

Count 5: Kidnapping - eight years

Count 6: Kidnapping - eight years

Count 7: Kidnapping - eight years

Count 8: Kidnapping - eight years

Count 9: Public Violence - three years

All accused received the same sentence.

Those sentenced include: Dumisani Mpofana (38), Mluleki Xulu (48), Neliso Nkohla (31), Zwelandile Kitise (53), Nombulelo Bukani Kitise (41), Unathi Khakhalala (28), Bantu Marala (36), Lindi Mbintashe (37), Mfuniseli Mbintashe (65), Mvelisi Xulu (45), Nkosinathi Dyantyi (73), Yanginkosi Solani (41), Nombuzo Binyashe (57), Lungisa Mathana (39), Zandisile Kitisa (71) and Thobani Vena (38).

The investigation was led by Detective M. Mtshemla of Chungwa SAPS, supported by a team of investigators.

Amathole Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier Zinakile Freddie, praised the members for their commitment and hard work.

"This sentence shows that crime and vigilantism will not be tolerated. I commend the members for their dedication in ensuring justice for the victims," said Brigadier Freddie.

He urged community members not to take the law into their own hands but to report crime to the police.