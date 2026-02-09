Kenya: Bankers Want CBK to Hold Rate At 9pc Ahead of MPC

9 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has urged the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to maintain the benchmark lending rate at 9 percent ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

KBA said keeping the rate unchanged would allow full transmission of earlier cuts, support the ongoing decline in interest rates, and enable a smooth shift to the risk-based lending framework.

"Keeping the CBR unchanged will allow the full transmission of previous cuts and ensure a non-disruptive transition of Kenya shilling variable-rate loans to the revised risk-based pricing framework by end February 2026," KBA said in a statement.

In December, CBK reduced the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 9 percent, its second consecutive cut, citing easing inflation, improved private sector credit uptake, and a stable exchange rate.

At the time, the MPC said the move was aimed at stimulating lending and supporting economic growth, noting that inflation risks had moderated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.