Tanzania: Cancer Creeps in Quietly, Screening Can Save Lives

Dar es Salaam — CANCER rarely announces its arrival. It creeps in quietly, often without pain or warning, until it is too late to turn back.

Health experts are now urging Tanzanians to break the silence surrounding the disease by embracing regular health check-ups as a lifesaving habit, one that could mean the difference between early treatment and a late, devastating diagnosis.

Across the country, too many people are walking into hospitals when cancer has already tightened its grip, leaving doctors with limited options and families with fading hope. Yet medical experts insist that this does not have to be the story.

Early screening, they say, remains one of the most powerful weapons in the fight against cancer capable of preventing deaths, reducing suffering and restoring futures when the disease is detected in its earliest stages.

The call comes amid growing concern over the rising cancer burden in Tanzania, as health leaders mark World Cancer Day on February 4, reminding citizens that protecting one's health is not only a medical responsibility but a personal one.

They noted that many cancer patients in Tanzania seek medical attention when the disease is already at an advanced stage, limiting treatment options and reducing survival chances.

The Executive Director of the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), Dr Diwani Msemo, said early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and reduces the cost and complexity of care.

He urged Tanzanians not to fear hospital visits, stressing that timely screening can mean the difference between life and death.

"Most of the common cancers affecting Tanzanians can either be prevented or successfully treated if detected early," Dr Msemo said, adding that delayed diagnosis continues to be a major challenge in the fight against the disease.

He explained that World Cancer Day serves as a global platform for reflection, commitment and collective action, particularly for low- and middle-income countries where cancer cases are rising rapidly.

Established by the World Health Organisation and global partners, the day aims to unite governments, institutions and communities in strengthening cancer prevention, early detection and treatment strategies.

This year's global theme, "United by Unique," underscores the shared responsibility in addressing cancer while recognising the individual experiences of patients, from diagnosis through treatment and recovery.

Dr Msemo said the theme reflects the need for a patientcentred approach that values both unity and personal journeys in cancer care.

Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Tanzania's national referral centre for cancer treatment, joined other institutions worldwide in marking the day, using the occasion to assess progress and reaffirm national commitment to combating the disease.

According to ORCI data, Tanzania continues to record a high cancer burden, with thousands of new cases diagnosed each year and a significant number of deaths linked to late diagnosis.

Dr Msemo said cervical cancer remains the leading cancer in the country, followed by breast cancer among women and prostate and colorectal cancers among men.

He identified cervical cancer as the leading cancer in Tanzania, accounting for about 23 to 24 per cent of cases.

Breast cancer follows closely among women, while prostate and colorectal cancers are most prevalent among men.

Dr Msemo noted that most of these cancers are either preventable or highly treatable if detected early.

Cervical cancer, he said, is largely caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), for which a vaccine is available.

Tanzania has rolled out a national HPV vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years in primary and secondary schools.

In addition, routine screening and early diagnosis can prevent up to 90 per cent of cervical cancer-related deaths.

"In countries where vaccination and regular screening are well established, cervical cancer is almost nonexistent.

Yet in our setting, it continues to claim the lives of many women despite being preventable," he said.

Dr Msemo stressed that lifestyle changes, regular health check-ups and early screening play a crucial role in reducing the burden of breast, colorectal and prostate cancers.

He urged Tanzanians to overcome fear and stigma associated with hospital visits and seek medical attention early.

During the commemoration, the Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, reiterated the government's strong commitment to strengthening cancer care services nationwide.

He said the government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has made unprecedented investments in specialised health infrastructure, advanced diagnostic equipment and human resource development.

One of the most notable milestones is the installation of a modern PET Scan machine at ORCI, acquired for 18.5bn/-.

The equipment enables early detection of cancer and accurate assessment of disease spread, allowing clinicians to develop effective and personalised treatment plans.

The Minister also highlighted the procurement of additional state-of-the-art radiotherapy and diagnostic machines, further enhancing Tanzania's capacity to manage cancer cases locally and reduce referrals abroad.

He said that such investments demonstrate the government's resolve to confront cancer as a national public health priority.

On his part Dr Msemo said ORCI continues to benefit from this commitment, with three new specialised machines expected to be commissioned to further strengthen treatment services.

He added that the majority of cancer patients receive treatment at highly subsidised costs, with the government covering a significant portion of expenses.

"For instance, radiotherapy treatment that would normally cost about 5m/- is offered to patients at a contribution of only 100,000/-. For those unable to afford even this amount, social welfare services step in to ensure no patient is denied care," he explained.

Beyond treatment, ORCI has intensified outreach programmes aimed at early detection and capacity building.

Through mobile clinics and outreach initiatives, including the Samia Suluhu Outreach Services, the institute has reached thousands of people across various regions over the past three years.

These programmes provide screening services while also equipping health workers in regional and district hospitals with skills to conduct early diagnosis and initial management.

The Minister for Health emphasised the importance of strengthening the referral system and decentralising cancer services to ensure timely access, particularly for rural communities.

She also called on Tanzanians to enrol in health insurance schemes, noting that comprehensive health insurance significantly reduces the financial burden of cancer treatment.

Under the improved health insurance framework, an annual contribution of 150,000/- covers a household and allows access to treatment services across accredited facilities.

The Minister said the initiative aligns with the government's vision of achieving universal health coverage and ensuring financial protection for families. World Cancer Day,

Dr Msemo said, is not a celebration but a moment of honest reflection. It is a time to assess progress, understand why lives are still being lost and identify areas requiring more investment and collaboration.

Despite existing challenges, he noted that Tanzania is making commendable strides compared to many countries in East, Central and Southern Africa.

"Cancer care is expensive and complex. It is not like treating malaria or typhoid. But despite these challenges, our government has shown exceptional commitment, and the improvements we see today are a result of strong leadership and clear vision," he said.

He concluded by urging continued unity among government institutions, health professionals, development partners and communities, stressing that cancer patients are not walking alone.

"They walk with us, with the health system and with the leadership of this country," he said.