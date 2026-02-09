Uganda: Ministry of Health Launches Mandatory Newborn Screening for Sickle Cell Disease

9 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

The Ministry of Health has officially launched the National Mandatory Newborn Screening Programme for Sickle Cell Disease.

The initiative aims to ensure that all newborn babies are screened early, allowing for timely diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care of children born with the condition.

Health officials say early detection will help reduce child mortality and improve the quality of life for children living with sickle cell disease, which remains a major public health concern in Uganda.

The Ministry notes that the screening will be integrated into routine newborn care services across health facilities nationwide, with referrals and follow-up support provided for affected families.

Authorities are also calling on parents and caregivers to embrace the programme, emphasizing that early screening is key to prevention of complications and better health outcomes for children.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.