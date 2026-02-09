Uganda: Ministry of Health Launches Mandatory Newborn Screening for Sickle Cell Disease

The Ministry of Health has officially launched the National Mandatory Newborn Screening Programme for Sickle Cell Disease.

The initiative aims to ensure that all newborn babies are screened early, allowing for timely diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care of children born with the condition.

Health officials say early detection will help reduce child mortality and improve the quality of life for children living with sickle cell disease, which remains a major public health concern in Uganda.

The Ministry notes that the screening will be integrated into routine newborn care services across health facilities nationwide, with referrals and follow-up support provided for affected families.

Authorities are also calling on parents and caregivers to embrace the programme, emphasizing that early screening is key to prevention of complications and better health outcomes for children.