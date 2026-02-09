Uganda: Schools Reopen Amid Teacher Concerns Over Long Break and Rising Costs

Schools reopened today for the new academic year, with teachers expressing concern over the long holiday students spent at home following the election period.

They warn that the extended break may have set many learners back academically.

Parents, however, are relieved that their children were kept safe from roaming the villages during the holidays, though they remain anxious about the soaring cost of school requirements.

Education experts note that while long breaks can affect learning, they are also necessary for broader development.

An art teacher at Kampala High School, Eron Kiwummulo, says learners returning after long breaks often struggle to regain focus. "Some lose interest in books and find it difficult to concentrate once school resumes," she says, adding that this is partly due to insufficient supervision at home. Many children divert their attention to other activities instead of studying.

Kiwummulo says both teachers and parents must work hard to restore learners' morale, particularly during the first two weeks after reopening.

Parents note that their work often prevents them from closely monitoring their children's studies during holidays.

They also point out that schools now require numerous materials, forcing them to find money they do not readily have.

Education expert Dr. Lawrence Muganga says that although long holidays can disrupt learning, they also offer children the chance to explore the world beyond school and strengthen family bonds.