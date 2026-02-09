Uganda: Educationists Renew Calls to Scrap PLE As Schools Reopen

The debate over the future of the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) has resurfaced, with education experts and examination authorities proposing reforms that could significantly change how learners are assessed at the end of primary school.

Professor Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, argues that the exam has outlived its purpose in Uganda's modern education and employment landscape.

He says the PLE is no longer a meaningful measure of academic ability, noting that employers rarely consider it, while pupils, parents, and teachers face unnecessary pressure.

Muganga proposes that funds currently used to administer the national exam be redirected toward improving teachers' salaries and welfare, arguing that better-motivated teachers would naturally improve learning outcomes.

He adds that many countries have moved away from high-stakes exit examinations in favour of continuous and competency-based assessment models, and Uganda could follow suit.

His remarks echo earlier recommendations by the Education Policy Review Commission, which suggested reforms including reducing the number of primary school years and reconsidering the role of national examinations at that level.

Meanwhile, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has revived its own proposal to scrap the PLE aggregate grading system.

Uneb officials argue that the obsession with top aggregates such as "Aggregate 4" has fueled widespread exam malpractice, as schools and candidates focus on rankings rather than genuine learning.

While releasing the 2025 PLE results, Executive Director Dr. Dan Odong noted that removing aggregate scores could reduce unhealthy competition and restore integrity to the examination process.

The Board first proposed this reform in 2021, but it was never implemented.

Education experts say the renewed discussion comes at a critical time, as Uganda's education system shifts toward a competency-based curriculum that emphasises skills, understanding, and practical ability over rote learning and exam performance.