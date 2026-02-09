Gabon: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretaries Visit Gabon to Strengthen Economic and Security Partnership

press release

The U.S. Embassy in Libreville recently welcomed Deputy Assistant Secretaries (DASes) Christian Ehrhardt and Sarah Troutman for a high-level visit. As senior U.S. government officials, Deputy Assistant Secretaries shape and guide American policy for specific regions and priority areas. The visit began with a meeting with President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema to discuss shared trade and security priorities, followed by engagements with Gabonese counterparts across government, the private sector, and civil society.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Troutman, who oversees U.S. economic and commercial engagement in Central Africa, toured the port facilities at Owendo and met with Comilog representatives to examine supply chain operations for manganese exports, a mineral essential to global supply chains.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Troutman concluded her visit with a roundtable featuring Gabonese entrepreneurs who are alumni of U.S.-sponsored exchange programs. Participants shared their views on how best to enhance Gabon's business environment, including leveraging networks like U.S. exchange alumni groups, to share best practices for navigating local regulatory requirements.

The DASes' engagements underscore the United States' ongoing commitment to deepening our partnership with Gabon through economic collaboration and regional security cooperation.