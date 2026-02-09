Kenya and Italy Sign MOU to Boost Higher Education, Research, and AI Collaboration

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Higher Education, Training, and Research between Kenya and Italy at State House, Nairobi.

The agreement was signed by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba and Italy's Minister for Universities and Research Anna Maria Bernini, aiming to strengthen cooperation in higher education, research, and training through joint programmes and initiatives.

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of researchers, faculty, and students, enable joint research projects, and promote shared use of scientific and technological infrastructure.

Speaking during the signing, President Ruto highlighted the importance of Kenya-Italy cooperation in education, research, and technology, noting that the agreement will support knowledge sharing in artificial intelligence (AI).

"We will not be left behind this time in matters of artificial intelligence. We will participate as co-creators of technology, governance, use, and benefits of artificial intelligence," he said.

The MoU also includes plans to equip 70 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions with modern technology, enabling learners to acquire new skills and competencies relevant to the modern economy.

Additionally, the agreement will expand collaboration between Kenyan and Italian universities, including student and faculty exchange programmes to enhance academic and research experiences.

Italy's Minister Anna Maria Bernini reaffirmed Italy's commitment to implementing the MoU, emphasizing the mobility of students, researchers, and academic staff, as well as support for research infrastructure and technological development to enhance human capital.

This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening Kenya's position in global research, innovation, and artificial intelligence.