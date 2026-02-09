Kenya: EACC Reshuffles Investigations Leadership to Streamline Operations and Boost Efficiency

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced a reshuffle of its senior management, including key positions in the investigations and asset recovery directorates, in a bid to streamline operations and boost efficiency.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud described the changes as part of routine internal adjustments aimed at strengthening the commission's mandate amid intensified anti-corruption efforts. The adjustments were detailed in an internal memo dated January 27, 2026.

Under the new structure, Director of Investigations Paschal Mweu has been transferred to lead the Ethics and Leadership Directorate, swapping roles with John Lolkolai, who is now the Director of Investigations.

Deputy Director of Asset Tracing George Ojowi has been redeployed to the South Nyanza Regional Office as Regional Manager, while former South Nyanza Regional Manager Ignatius Wekesa has been appointed Deputy Director of Forensic Investigations at EACC headquarters in the Integrity Centre.

Other changes include Deputy Director of Coordination Enoch Otiko moving to Deputy Director of Asset Tracing, Deputy Director of Forensic Investigations Humphrey Mahiva taking over the Coordination Directorate, and Gorai Galgalo transferring to the Kenya Ethics and Anti-Corruption Academy as Senior Education Officer.

Mohamud stressed that the reshuffle is a standard administrative process aimed at enhancing service delivery and operational effectiveness.

The changes come as the commission intensifies its anti-graft operations amid rising corruption cases nationwide. In 2024, EACC recovered and handed over 35 title deeds valued at around Sh5 billion, along with cash assets totaling Sh511 million, to the National Treasury.

The commission reaffirmed that asset tracing and recovery remains a core pillar in Kenya's fight against corruption.