South Africa: Zukiswa Wanner Describes Her Detention By Israel

Global Sumud Flotilla activists announce 2026 mission to Gaza

South African author Zukiswa Wanner has launched a book about her experience onboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), and her subsequent detention by Israeli forces.

Wanner was with Mandla Mandela, former Member of Parliament and grandson of Nelson Mandela, activists Reaaz Moolla, Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver, who were part of a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla in September 2025.

They were among more than 400 activists from around the world detained by the Israeli navy, including Greta Thunberg.

The activists were intercepted in international waters, which many have described as a violation of international law. Many activists alleged that they were tortured while incarcerated by Israel.

Her book, titled Flotilla: A Journey of Conscience, was launched at an event hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance in Johannesburg.

Last week, some steering committee members of the GSF arrived to launch their 2026 mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla organising team has called the intervention a historic escalation in civilian-led maritime action to break the illegal blockade of Gaza.

"A primary focus of the 2026 mission is the deployment of a specialised medical fleet. Carrying more than 1,000 health professionals, stocked with life-saving medicines and equipment, this fleet aims to stabilise Gaza's healthcare system and support the efforts of local medical teams who have endured two years of genocide," read a statement by GSF.

At the book launch, Wanner said she was heartbroken not to have reached Gaza. "The Palestinian cause is more than just Palestine. It's about our common humanity," said Wanner.

Yasemin Acar, a German human rights activist and GSF international organiser, said the book was an important historical record of the flotilla's attempt to break the Israeli blockade.

"History is always written about and so we have to write books. We have to tell the stories so that Zionists don't have control over history," said Acar.

Flotilla: A Journey of Conscience will soon be available at the book shop inside The Forge in Braamfontein and at The Book Circle Capital in Melville.

Wanner says that all profits from book sales will be donated to Playgrounds for Palestine, a non-profit organisation that builds playgrounds for Palestinian children.