South Africa: In 2025, 41 SA Miners Were Killed At Work - - a Record Annual Low, According to Provisional Data

9 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The trend is in the right direction, driven by a number of factors including technology, tightening regulations, union activism, mechanisation where South Africa's complex geology allows, growing investor concerns about safety and industry initiatives led by the CEOs.

South Africa's mining industry has set a new milestone on its road to "Zero Harm", recording the lowest number of accidentals deaths among its workforce over the course of a calendar year in 2025.

At 41 - compared with the previous record low of 42 in 2024 - the number remains shocking. But compared with the carnage of the past it represents a vast improvement and underscores the point that South Africa's deep and dangerous mines are no longer death traps grinding out the mangled bodies of an overwhelmingly Black labour force.

The data - which is provisional - was unveiled by the Minerals Council SA in its annual "Facts & Figures" booklet on Monday at the start of the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

"A standout achievement was recording a fatality-free August 2025," the council said. Viewed through another prism, South African miners died on the job in each of the other 11 months of 2025.

There was also a worrying spike in deaths from falls of ground incidents with a 25% increase to 15 in 2025 from 12 in 2024.

Still, the trend is in the right direction, driven by a number of factors including technology, tightening regulations,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.