Namibia: Former Defence Minister and Liberation Icon Erkki Nghimtina Dies At 77 - 'We Lost Someone Outstanding'

Defense and veterans affairs minister Frans Kapofi yesterday described former defence minister Erkki Nghimtina as an outstanding leader who played a key role in Namibia's independence.

Nghimtina died at Edundja village in the Ohangwena region on Sunday.

He was 77.

Kapofi said he received the news of Nghimtina's death yesterday morning.

He said Nghimtina played a significant role in progressing to a democratic, independent Namibia.

"He was one the fighters who dedicated their youth to the liberation struggle. We have lost someone outstanding. It is a very sad moment losing another important person again, however, he has done his part," Kapofi said.

The minister extended his condolences to Nghimtina's family and the nation.

Ohangwena police regional commander commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa yesterday afternoon confirmed the former minister's death to The Namibian.

"It is sad to note that former minister Erkki Nghimtina has died," she said.

Nghimtima was a member of the National Assembly from 1995 to 2020 and served in various Cabinet roles, including as minister of defence, mines and energy, works and transport, and of labour, industrial relations and employment creation.

His early life involved working as a clerk at Oshakati and at South West Africa's postal service.

He went into exile with Swapo in 1974, was trained as a military radio specialist in the Soviet Union, and later became involved in Namibia's war for independence.

He returned to Namibia in 1989 and entered politics, serving in various roles within Swapo and the Namibian government.

He was retired at the time of his death.