Kenya: President Ruto Calls for Global Investment in Kenya's Sh5tn Transformation Plan

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on the international community to invest in Kenya's ambitious KSh5 trillion, 10-year national transformation programme.

The President appealed to international development finance institutions, investors, pension funds, and the private sector to consider investing in the National Infrastructure Fund.

He explained that the Fund offers opportunities for long-term investments that deliver sustainable returns, pointing out that the transformation plan rests on accelerated expansion of the road network, and scaling up energy generation capacity to 10,000MW to power industry and innovation.

The agenda also includes investment in water storage, water harvesting and irrigation infrastructure to bring an additional 2.5 million acres under cultivation.

Additionally, the agenda will implement the full realisation of Kenya's statutory commitment to education, research, and development funding from 0.8 per cent to 2 per cent of GDP, building towards a research kitty of KSh1 trillion over the next decade.

"We estimate that these initiatives will require about $40 billion (KSh5 trillion) in investment. We are firmly resolved to mobilise the resources without adding unsustainable debt to our balance sheet or placing an additional tax burden on our citizens," he said.

The President stated that the KSh5 trillion transformation plan creates opportunities for collaboration, including public-private partnerships.

He spoke during the annual New Year diplomatic address to ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of international organisations at State House, Nairobi, on Monday.

The President said regional peace and stability remain at the core of Kenya's foreign policy.

Consequently, he called for urgent international action to restore peace and stability in Sudan through civilian-led engagements.

"There can be no military solution to the challenges in Sudan, and an inclusive, civilian-led political process remains the only viable pathway to sustainable peace," he said.

He further urged for collaboration and dialogue to achieve stability and peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

In Africa, President Ruto said Kenya supports stronger and better-funded African institutions, and called for enhanced financing of the African Union and its Peace Fund, a more effective Pan-African Parliament, and the operationalisation of the African Court of Justice.

The President also advocated the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to enhance intra-African trade.

Globally, President Ruto called for a stronger United Nations capable of responding decisively to complex challenges.

He noted that defunding UN agencies weakens multilateral cooperation and diminishes the international community's capacity to respond to conflict, humanitarian crises, global health threats, and development challenges.

"It is our firm belief that a strong United Nations and steadfast adherence to multilateral principles remain indispensable in addressing the complex and interconnected challenges of our time," he said.

The President pointed out that Africa's continued exclusion in the Security Council, despite being a significant share of the Council's agenda and peacekeeping responsibilities, undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the United Nations.

"Comprehensive reform, including permanent African representation, is essential to the institution's relevance in the 21st Century," he said.

He emphasised the urgent need to reform the global financial architecture to support domestic resource mobilisation, sustainable debt management, and the mobilisation of private capital for development.

He explained that Kenya remains a firm proponent of a rules-based international order.

"Amid growing global instability, we reaffirm our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," he said.

The President explained that Kenya had strengthened trade through bilateral agreements with the European Union and the United Arab Emirates.

He also disclosed that negotiations on bilateral trade agreements with China and the United States are at an advanced stage.

On international cooperation, President Ruto noted that Kenya has strengthened bilateral relations with Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, boosting trade, investment, security, climate action, education, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

He said Kenya will host the Africa-France Summit in May 2026, noting that the meeting will showcase Africa's innovative capacity and demonstrate the strength of cross-continental partnerships.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya has continued to win the respect of nations globally.

He pointed out that Kenya will continue honouring her international obligations in line with the foreign policy directed by the President.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Beyene Russom, who is also the Ambassador of Eritrea to Kenya, commended the President for hosting the New Year Diplomatic Briefing focusing on governance, economic development, and Kenya's diplomatic orientation.

He explained that this will enhance trust, ensure effective relations, and enable the diplomatic corps to represent Kenya's interests more accurately.

"We thank you for your continued openness to engagement and for this institutional cooperation that facilitates our diplomatic work," he said.

United Nations Office at Nairobi Director-General Zainab Hawa Bangura, said the UN is committed to working with Kenya on constructive collaboration, scale, and impact on Sustainable Development Goals.

She added that the UN will continue supporting the achievement of Kenya's development aspirations.