AWLN Elders Lead High-Level Advocacy on Sidelines of AU Summit

press release

What:

On the margins of the 39th African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit, women leaders, convened under the auspices of African Women’s Leaders Network (AWLN), will mobilize around a high-level advocacy agenda to accelerate women’s full, equal, and effective participation in leadership and decision-making.

The programme opens with the 9th Empowering Women in Agriculture (EWA) - African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) High-Level Breakfast, spotlighting women’s leadership in agriculture, food systems transformation, climate resilience, and rural women’s economic empowerment, in line with the AU Theme of the Year and the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

In the afternoon, the Fireside Conversation with Africa’s Female Presidents will provide an intimate platform for current and former women Heads of State to share reflections on leadership, governance, peace, and the transformative role of women in shaping Africa’s future.

The day concludes with the AWLN Elders Meeting: Strategic Dialogue with Partners, a high-level exchange between AWLN Elders and key partners focused on sustaining partnerships, strengthening political and financial commitments, and reinforcing women’s leadership as a cornerstone of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Together, these side events reinforce AWLN’s role as a trusted continental platform bridging grassroots action, policy influence, and high-level decision-making in support of African women’s leadership.

When:

13 February 2026

07:30 - 11:30 EAT | 9th EWA-AWLN High-Level Breakfast

15:00 - 16:30 EAT | Fireside Conversation with Female Presidents

17:30 - 19:00 EAT | AWLN Elders Meeting: Strategic Dialogue with Partners

Who:

− H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia

− H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, AWLN Patron, Former President of the Republic of Liberia

− H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Co-Chair of Empowering Women in Agriculture (EWA), Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

− H.E. Dr. Joyce Hilda Banda, AWLN Elder and Rural, Urban, and Maritime Communities Pillar Lead, Former President of the Republic of Malawi

− Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

− Senior women leaders and mediators engaged in continental and regional peace and security processes.

− Representatives of the African Union Commission, including relevant departments and offices working on peace, security, women, youth, and governance.

− UN agencies, including UN Women and UNDP

− Members of the Group of Friends of AWLN, led by Germany and The Gambia.

− Strategic partners, civil society organizations, youth leaders, and think tanks.

Where: Hilton Hotel, Skylight Hotel

BACKGROUND

On the margins of the African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit, women leaders, convened under the auspices of African Women’s Leaders Network (AWLN), will mobilize around a high-level advocacy agenda to accelerate women’s full, equal, and effective participation in leadership and decision-making. This strategic engagement seeks to consolidate the Network’s achievements, reinforce collective action among women leaders, and align efforts with the African Union, the United Nations and key stakeholders.

Launched in 2017, the African Women’s Leaders Network (AWLN) is a continental movement advancing women’s leadership across Africa. Guided by six thematic pillars, the Network strengthens women’s influence in governance, economic development, and peace and security. Grounded in the principle that transformative change is collective, AWLN works with women leaders, including current and former Heads of State, civil society, international organizations, and strategic partners, to dismantle persistent barriers to women’s leadership.

EVENTS OVERVIEW

The AWLN Elders High-Level Advocacy Events will:

● Facilitate high-level stakeholder discussions and knowledge exchange to strengthen the EWA and AWLN Initiatives through strategic approaches and commitments;

● Showcase EWA and AWLN’s impacts, achievements, challenges, and success stories;

● Enable AWLN Elders to reflect on emerging priorities and cross-cutting issues, incl. the AU theme of WPS agenda and their implications for continental policy dialogue;

● Reinforce the visibility and strategic positioning of AWLN’s flagship initiative, particularly the Peace and Security Pillar;

● Facilitate structured engagement between AWLN Elders and strategic partners to strengthen alignment, coherence, and collaboration around key priorities, including, WPS-linked priorities and solidarity missions.

● Celebrate women in rural areas and honour their vital contributions to agriculture in recognition of the International Year of the Woman Farmer in 2026;

MEDIA ACCESS & REGISTRATION

Accredited media representatives are invited to cover:

● Selected high-level discussions and events.