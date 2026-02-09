Sudan: Kabbashi Affirms Government Commitment to Provide Essential Services to IDPs From Darfur and Kordofan

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi affirmed that the Armed Forces will continue military operations until every inch of Sudanese territory is reclaimed.

Addressing internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Kordofan and Darfur on Saturday in the Salha Hejailija area of Omdurman, General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi reaffirmed the federal and state governments' commitment to provide essential services to citizens at their current locations and to facilitate their return to their areas of origin once conditions permit safe return.

He praised the patience and discipline demonstrated by displaced residents who arrived from Darfur and Kordofan, stating that the primary purpose of the visit was to communicate directly with citizens and review their humanitarian conditions. He expressed appreciation for their resilience and high level of organization.

The TSC Member commended the significant role played by the Khartoum State government and its various agencies, in addition to humanitarian organizations such as the Red Crescent and the Humanitarian Aid Organization (HAC), in delivering assistance and services to affected populations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kabbashi reassured citizens that their return home is approaching, noting that work is underway to clear all areas, secure roads, and prepare basic services to ensure a safe and stable return.

For his part, Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza congratulated citizens on recent military gains and the lifting of the siege on the areas of Ed-Dibub and Kadugli. He said efforts are ongoing to lift sieges across all parts of Sudan and achieve full victory in the Kordofan, Darfur, and Blue Nile axes.

The Wali announced the provision of humanitarian assistance and substantial contributions from a TSC member to support affected people and IDPs, stressing the need to sustain aid until citizens return to their homes with dignity. He also revealed a special Ramadan programme that will include additional support for vulnerable families, families of martyrs, widows, and orphans.