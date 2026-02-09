Sudan: Federal Health Minister Chairs First Meeting of Higher Steering Committee for Health Projects

- Federal Health Minister Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim chaired the first meeting of the Higher Steering Committee for Health Projects at his office in Khartoum on Wednesday, with the participation of Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed, the committee's deputy chair, and committee members. The meeting aimed to develop a comprehensive action plan covering all health projects in line with the Hope Government's direction on state project preparation.

The minister underscored the committee's importance in organizing and coordinating health projects, noting that its mandates include providing strategic guidance and oversight, approving quarterly financial and performance reports, monitoring and evaluating project progress, and ensuring compliance with applicable regulations and standards. He added that the committee will facilitate coordination among stakeholders and partners, endorse resource and budget allocations when required, and may enlist additional members to support its work.

He also stressed the Ministry of Finance's role in sustaining and ensuring the success of projects, calling for a clear project roadmap and conversion of projects into an electronic platform, alongside coordination with international partners.

The rollout begins with the SHEIP project funded by the African Development Bank with a budget of $55 million, implemented through the World Health Organization.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health said the committee represents a platform for presenting the ministry's vision for the coming period and managing health projects with professional standards, making optimal use of available resources and maintaining continuous follow-up to secure successful outcomes.