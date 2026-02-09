Namibia: City of Windhoek Urges Immediate Removal of Recalled Infant Formula

8 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek on Thursday instructed all retailers operating within the capital to immediately remove Nestlé NAN Special Pro HA infant formula from their shelves, following a national product recall issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Services last month.

In a public notice, the municipality explains that the recall comes after the detection of a potential presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus, which poses a significant food safety risk.

The affected product was distributed through major retailers and global distributors from September 2025.

Parents and caregivers who purchased the formula are urged to stop using it immediately and return it to the point of purchase. They are also advised to monitor infants for symptoms including persistent vomiting, diarrhoea, or unusual tiredness, and to seek medical advice even if symptoms appear mild or absent.

The city further noted that it is working in close collaboration with stakeholders to enforce complian

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.