Namibia: City of Windhoek Urges Immediate Removal of Recalled Infant Formula

The City of Windhoek on Thursday instructed all retailers operating within the capital to immediately remove Nestlé NAN Special Pro HA infant formula from their shelves, following a national product recall issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Services last month.

In a public notice, the municipality explains that the recall comes after the detection of a potential presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus, which poses a significant food safety risk.

The affected product was distributed through major retailers and global distributors from September 2025.

Parents and caregivers who purchased the formula are urged to stop using it immediately and return it to the point of purchase. They are also advised to monitor infants for symptoms including persistent vomiting, diarrhoea, or unusual tiredness, and to seek medical advice even if symptoms appear mild or absent.

The city further noted that it is working in close collaboration with stakeholders to enforce complian