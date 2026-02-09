Namibia: Local Content Must Mean Real Work for Young Namibians

When People Hear "local content", some think it means forcing foreign companies to buy everything locally and immediately.

Others think it means bigger donations to communities. Both ideas miss the point.

Local content is about the value added in Namibia over time.

It is the jobs created, the skills transferred and the local firms and workers that become more capable year by year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In simple terms, it's about whether Namibia's oil and gas sector leaves behind a stronger, more capable workforce and a more productive economy, or just paperwork.

For most households, "benefit" is simple: it's work.

Not just any work, but stable work that builds a life. But there's a hard truth we need to accept: offshore oil and gas is capital-intensive and highly technical.

It will never create mass employment the way farming, retail or construction can.

If Namibia measures success only by local spend figures or high-profile scholarships, many young people will feel excluded and public support for the sector will weaken.

That is why local content must be judged through the lens of the youth, jobs and trades.

The real prize is a pipeline of artisans, technicians and supervisors who are supported by capable service firms that employ them.

If we get this right, oil and gas can become a training ground for national productivity that feeds skills into the mining, power, water and infrastructure sectors.

If we get it wrong, we get paper compliance, fronting and disappointed youth.

WHAT SUCCESS LOOKS LIKE

First, young Namibians move into skilled roles each year, not only casual labour.

Every phase of petroleum activity needs certified trades, and success means a rising share of these roles filled by Namibians who hold the right qualifications and can work safely offshore and onshore.

Second, training is tied to real demand.

Namibia's draft local content policy rightly supports training and development, including Petrofund scholarships and bursaries.

But the engine of impact should be apprenticeships and work-integrated learning i.e. young people learning on real sites, under supervision, with clear competency standards.

Training that is not linked to a job ladder becomes a cost line, not improved capacity.

Third, procurement creates multiple entry points for trades.

Smart procurement multiplies jobs, and that includes unbundling contracts and prioritising services where local firms can compete.

Smaller, well-scoped packages in areas like transport, waste management, security and marine support can absorb trained youth if standards are clear and payment is predictable.

Fourth, technology transfer is measured in capability, not promises. Joint ventures and subcontracting should show proof of real working relationships e.g.

secondments, training logs, certified supervisors and a growing share of technical work done in Namibia. This is where preventing 'fronting' matters.

Fronting occurs when a local name appears on the bid, but the real work, skills and profits remain offshore.

It captures value for a few while blocking real learning and real jobs, and directly undermines youth opportunity.

Fifth, safety and quality remain non-negotiable. A youth-focused programme must never mean placing unprepared workers in safety-critical roles.

Success means more Namibians in skilled roles because we trained them properly, not because we lowered the bar.

WHO'S ACCOUNTABLE?

The government and operators each have clear responsibilities.

The government's first duty is predictable rules that reward real training.

Local content plans should include a simple skills ladder listing numbers of apprentices, trainees and certified artisans by trade, with clear yearly targets.

Reporting must distinguish headcount from certified skill.

Secondly, Namibia's education and training system must be aligned to the petroleum work programme.

The trades needed for offshore work are known.

Namibia can prioritise a small set of training streams - from welding and electrical work to lifting, marine operations and logistics - and build quality around them so trainees log hours, pass trade tests and graduate into real roles.

Third, enforcement matters. Fronting and false training claims should be audited early and consistently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If dishonest practices become normal, young people will lose trust and competent firms will exit.

Operators, for their part, must treat local content as workforce planning.

They need to start early, while programmes are still flexible so that training providers can prepare.

Contractors should be required to deliver training on real jobs, with budgets that match the obligation.

Operators also need to work with local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet safety and quality requirements.

Crucially, they also need to pay suppliers on time. Late payment kills SMEs, and when SMEs die, jobs meant for the youth disappear first.

The choice is not between investment and jobs. It is between smart local content that builds trades and helps secure final investment decisions, and blunt local content that delays projects and still fails the youth.

Namibia has a solid policy foundation. The test now is disciplined implementation, fairness and an unwavering focus on skills that lead to real work.