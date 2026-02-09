Mauritius: The Electoral Reform That Never Was

In March 2014, under Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, the Government published a consultation paper on electoral reform that was meant to usher Mauritius into a new democratic era. It was ambitious. It was detailed. And it borrowed heavily from earlier expert work -- including proposals already circulating as early as 2012.

Yet today, twelve years later, that reform exists only in archives.

What exactly was planned?

The 2014 document acknowledged a long-standing flaw in our electoral architecture: the brutal disproportionality produced by First-Past-The-Post (FPTP), only marginally corrected by the Best Loser System. Successive commissions - Sachs, Carcassonne, Sithanen - had all reached the same conclusion: reform was unavoidable.

Government's answer was a carefully calibrated hybrid. Not full proportional representation. Not cosmetic tinkering either.

Chapter 10 proposed subsuming the Best Loser System and introducing at least 16 additional "list-tier" MPs, allocated through an innovative formula designed by Rama Sithanen. Instead of classic party lists, PR seats would be distributed based on votes obtained by unreturned candidates. In other words: votes already cast, already counted, but previously wasted.

This was the core innovation.

It sought to correct unfairness while preserving what Mauritius prizes most: governability.

The paper explicitly rejected both main opposition models.

The parallel method, supported by the Mouvement socialiste militant (MSM), was dismissed as ineffective - memorably described as "Panadol to cure cancer." Its impact on disproportionality would have been marginal, leaving Parliament with a token opposition and little democratic balance.

The compensatory method, advocated by the Mouvement militant mauricien (MMM), was deemed too powerful in the opposite direction. It risked converting Mauritius into a quasi-proportional system, making decisive government harder and coalition instability more likely.

Hence Sithanen's "third way": a uniquely Mauritian compromise - neither parallel nor fully compensatory - allocating PR seats through unreturned votes. A hybrid designed to soften distortions without paralysing the executive.

Government embraced it.

The consultation paper also aimed to abolish explicit communal classification, align Mauritius with United Nations human-rights standards, encourage gender balance via party responsibility, and modernise representation while safeguarding stability. It was presented as an "evolutionary" reform, not a rupture.

So why did the public reject it?

Because it arrived bundled with something else.

The electoral reform was politically welded to a wider constitutional package - including a proposed Second Republic and expanded presidential powers. Trust collapsed. The technical merits of the PR formula were drowned out by fears of executive overreach. What might have been debated calmly as electoral engineering became entangled in suspicions of dynastic politics and constitutional manipulation.

Mauritians voted against the whole project in 2014, not necessarily against the electoral reform itself.

The baby went out with the bathwater.

What has changed since?

Three things.

First, disproportional outcomes have become more glaring. Large parliamentary majorities continue to emerge from modest vote shares, reinforcing perceptions of democratic distortion.

Second, the Best Loser System has aged badly. Based on obsolete census data and communal classifications, it now looks less like a safeguard and more like a constitutional fossil.

Third, public expectations have evolved. Younger voters are less tolerant of mechanical majorities and more sensitive to fairness, representation and accountability.

Ironically, many of the ideas dismissed in the heat of 2014 now feel mainstream.

The Sithanen formula - once seen as experimental - appears, in retrospect, strikingly prudent. It avoided the extremes of both MSM and MMM models. It preserved FPTP. It avoided rigid party lists. It worked with existing votes. And it respected Mauritius's obsession with stability.

Twelve years on, we are back where we started: aware that reform is needed, wary of grand constitutional adventures, and still searching for a credible middle ground.

The lesson of 2014 is simple.

Mauritius did not reject electoral reform.

It rejected political packaging.

If reform is to return to the agenda, it must stand alone - stripped of institutional vanity projects, explained with clarity, and debated on its technical merits. The blueprint already exists.