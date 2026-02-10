Congo-Kinshasa: UN Vows Orderly Peacekeeping Transition As South Africa Withdraws Troops

South Africa has moved to withdraw its peacekeepers deployed at the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) after nearly three decades of service.

In a statement issued on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres on 12 January about the decision, which "is influenced by the need to consolidate and realign the resources of the South African National Defence Force, following 27 years of South Africa's support to UN peacekeeping efforts in the DRC."

He noted that South Africa is among the top 10 countries contributing troops to MONUSCO, with over 700 soldiers.

'Steadfast commitment' praised

In response, MONUSCO, expressed deep gratitude to the Government and people of South Africa "for their steadfast commitment over several decades to United Nations peacekeeping, as well as for the dedication demonstrated by South African peacekeepers in support of the Mission's mandate."

The Mission "looks forward to continuing to engage with the Republic of South Africa on broader peacekeeping issues, including lessons learned and continued support to efforts aimed at advancing peace and stability."

It also will work closely with the UN Secretariat and relevant stakeholders to ensure that any transition related to the withdrawal "is managed in a safe, orderly, and responsible manner, in line with United Nations standards and operational requirements."

The UN Secretary-General also expressed thanks to South Africa for its longtime commitment and sacrifice, his Spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, told journalists in New York on Monday.

Service and sacrifice

MONUSCO has been in the DRC since July 2010, taking over from an earlier UN peacekeeping operation that supervised implementation of a ceasefire agreement following conflict in the east stemming from the 1994 genocide in neighbouring Rwanda.

Several regional countries and armed groups were involved in the fighting, also known as the Great War of Africa.

MONUSCO's mandate includes protecting civilians and helping the DRC to stabilize and consolidate peace.

More than 12,400 personnel were serving at the Mission as of October 2025, including some 9,177 troops and 926 police officers from over 50 countries. Since inception, 304 fatalities have been recorded.

MONUSCO paid tribute "to South African peacekeepers who lost their lives under the United Nations flag in the service of peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and honours their sacrifice."

Peacekeeping chief's visit

The head of UN Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, is currently in the DRC where on Monday he met with President Félix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka, key members of the Government, and relevant stakeholders.

Discussions centred around implementation of the MONUSCO mandate, including support to a permanent ceasefire.

Mr. Lacroix will then go to Beni in North Kivu province, eastern DRC, where he will assess recent developments and meet with provincial authorities as well as peacekeepers deployed in the area.

Later this week, he will head to Ethiopia for the annual African Union summit, taking place in the capital, Addis Ababa.