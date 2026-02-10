Kenya: KNCHR Condemns Killing of Livestock, Alleged Abuses By Security Teams in Baringo

Nairobi — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has strongly condemned the alleged shooting of livestock and use of extra-judicial measures by multi-agency security officers during an ongoing disarmament operation in parts of Baringo County.

In a press statement, the Commission said it had received and documented reports that more than 70 cattle, 10 camels and 50 goats were allegedly killed in Silale area on January 26, 2026, by officers attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG), currently deployed in Tiaty Constituency under the Operation Maliza Uhalifu security initiative.

KNCHR said the incident occurred amid a broader disarmament exercise in the North Rift region, where security agencies are seeking to recover illegally held firearms from civilians as part of efforts to curb persistent banditry and cattle rustling.

While commending the government for pursuing disarmament, the Commission expressed grave concern over what it described as a deteriorating security and human rights situation within the Turkwel Belt, covering Takaywa, Kainuk, Ompolion and Kakong areas.

These zones have seen a surge in banditry incidents, resulting in deaths, displacement of communities and significant loss of livestock.

"The affected communities are predominantly pastoralist and depend almost entirely on livestock for their livelihoods," KNHCR Chairman Claris Ongagah stated.

The commission warned that the loss or killing of animals has devastating socio-economic consequences, especially at a time when the region is grappling with climate change, recurrent drought and food insecurity.

Following a situational analysis mission to Baringo County, KNCHR said it was able to access and assess conditions in select operational areas, though its work was limited by strict security protocols in zones declared active operation areas.

Despite these constraints, the Commission reported multiple allegations of human rights violations.

These include claims of excessive use of force by SOG officers affecting civilians and local administrators, including chiefs and assistant chiefs, destruction of property in Riongo, Naudo and Silale, closure of marketplaces and water points in Nginyang, Riongo, Naudo and Silale, and displacement of residents in Silale, Riongo and Nginyang.

KNCHR noted that many residents have not reported incidents to police or senior national government administration officers due to fear of reprisals, a situation it said further undermines accountability.

The Commission warned that the alleged violations risk compounding existing vulnerabilities in the region, where communities already face the combined pressures of insecurity, climate shocks and economic marginalisation.

"Any government interventions must be responsive to the socio-economic and environmental realities of the area, minimise disruption to livelihoods, prevent escalation of criminal activity and promote peaceful coexistence," Ogangah noted.

Citing Article 19(2) of the Constitution, KNCHR reminded state agencies that the protection of human rights is intended to preserve human dignity, promote social justice and enable individuals and communities to realise their full potential.

In its call to action, the Commission urged security agencies to ensure all operations strictly comply with the Constitution, national laws and international human rights standards. It cautioned that disarmament operations should not be used as a licence to punish already suffering communities or violate rights to property, freedom and security of the person.

Among its recommendations, KNCHR called for a more holistic approach to tackling insecurity, including protection of access to education, healthcare, markets, grazing land and water points; closer collaboration with local administrators, political leaders and civil society; identification and prosecution of sponsors of banditry; and sealing of channels used to traffic illegal firearms and ammunition.

The Commission also urged local communities to support disarmament efforts by surrendering illegal firearms and embracing community policing, and called on the government to facilitate oversight of security operations by independent bodies such as KNCHR and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

It further recommended compensation for civilians whose livestock were killed or whose property was destroyed during the operation.

KNCHR encouraged members of the public to continue reporting human rights violations.