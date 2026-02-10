Tanzanian Envoy Lures Swedish Investments in Trade, Investment Sectors

Stockholm — TANZANIA has stepped up efforts to attract Swedish investors after Ambassador Mobhare Matinyi led a high-level engagement in Stockholm, highlighting trade and investment opportunities back home.

The strategic meeting that was held at the Tanzanian Embassy in Sweden brought together Swedish-African Chamber of Commerce investors and Tanzanian government institutions to showcase business prospects and the country's improving investment climate.

Chamber president Åsa Jarskog led the Swedish delegation, while several Tanzanian agencies joined virtually from Dar es Salaam.

At the meeting, Ambassador Matinyi outlined the direction of the Tanzanian government's trade and investment in line with the Development Vision 2050, as well as plans to maintain stability in the country.

Elaborating on national priorities, he echoed key messages from three speeches delivered by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, stressing Tanzania's push to strengthen international partnerships, boost investor confidence, and sustain a stable business environment.

The speeches included the President's address at the inauguration of the 13th Parliament of Tanzania on November 14, 2025, her New Year reception speech to ambassadors held at Chamwino State House on January 15, 2026 and her remarks at the World Governments Summit (WGS) during the launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS) on February 5, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Moreover, at the meeting, key institutions, including the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA), the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), and the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) outlined investment procedures, incentives and regulatory frameworks.