Tanzania Sees Completion of 40 Bridges in 100 Days

9 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — THE government has completed 40 emergency bridge projects worth over 500bn/- within President Samia Suluhu Hassan's first 100 days, significantly improving transport infrastructure across the country.

The Minister for Works Abdallah Ulega made the statement when addressing journalists in Arusha, noting that the projects, implemented through the Ministry of Works and TANROADS under the Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC) programme, have eased transport challenges and improved livelihoods, including in King'ori area of Arusha, where major drainage bridges, road upgrades and public transport facilities were completed.

Elaborating, the minister said that the government released the funds within the 100 days to settle contractors, with 280bn/- coming from the Treasury and the other from development partners.

Additionally, he said that apart from bridges, the King'ori works included six large water-crossing structures, installation of 136 streetlights, construction of one kilometre of tarmac road, and two commuter bus stops aimed at improving safety, mobility and access to services.

He also said that the ministry has begun tackling chronic traffic congestion along the Rangi Tatu-Kongowe stretch in Dar es Salaam as part of broader infrastructure improvements underway nationwide.

