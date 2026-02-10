Tanzania Seeks Impart Human Rights Knowledge to Women in the Fishing Sector

Morogoro — WOMEN engaged in small-scale fishing in Tanzania are being equipped with human rights knowledge to help them better understand their position, protect themselves from abuse, and confidently claim their rights within the fisheries sector.

The two-day training programme, organised by the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) in partnership with the Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR), has brought together leaders of the Tanzania Women Fishers Association (TAWFA) from various parts of the country.

Opening the training, CHRAGG Executive Secretary Ms Patience Ntwina said the initiative aims to empower women fishers to become champions and defenders of their own rights, while also addressing the violence, discrimination and marginalisation they often face.

She said women involved in small-scale fishing play a vital role in ensuring food security, creating employment, and supporting national economic growth, yet their contribution is frequently overlooked.

"For the fisheries sector to grow sustainably, women must clearly understand their rights and their rightful place in decision-making processes," Ntwina said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Acting Assistant Director of Fisheries Ms Margrethe Dominic said small-scale fishers account for about 90 per cent of the fisheries workforce in Tanzania, with women making a significant contribution, particularly in value addition and post-harvest activities.

Despite their importance, she noted that women continue to face serious challenges, including limited participation in decision-making, unequal access to opportunities, and persistent gender-based violence.

"These challenges can not be addressed by one institution alone. They require coordinated efforts from the government, civil society, and development partners," she said.

TAWFA leaders, delivering greetings from the association's National Chairperson,Beatrice Mmbaga, commended the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and CHRAGG for their continued support to women fishers.

They said the training has enhanced their awareness, confidence, and ability to demand accountability within the sector.

They added that participants would pass on the knowledge gained to other women fishers who did not attend the training, with the aim of strengthening women's participation and protection of rights nationwide.

TAWFA National Secretary Hadija Malibiche said entrenched cultural norms remain a major barrier to women's full participation in the fisheries sector, particularly in leadership and decision-making.

She urged the government and stakeholders to invest more in capacity-building programmes and supportive systems that enable women to meaningfully influence policies and practices affecting the sector.

Malibiche described the training as a strategic step towards ensuring women fishers are able to recognise, claim and safeguard their rights, a move she said is critical for the long-term sustainability and inclusiveness of Tanzania's fisheries sector.