Nigeria: Army Conducts Lieutenant-to-Captain Promotion Examination in Ogun

The Nigerian Army has commenced the 2026 Lieutenant-to-Captain Practical Promotion Examination (LCPPE) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with 364 officers participating in the exercise.

The examination, which began on Sunday at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, was designed to assess officers' readiness for higher responsibilities within the Army, in line with prevailing operational realities.

Addressing the candidates, the Examination President and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Peter Malla, congratulated the officers selected for the promotion exercise, describing it as a critical milestone in their military careers.

According to him, the promotion examination was not merely academic but an opportunity for officers to lay a solid foundation for future career progression in the Nigerian Army.

"Your performance in this examination will define your progress in the Nigerian Army. I advise you to accord this exercise the seriousness and determination it deserves. Success in the Army goes beyond academic knowledge; it requires discipline, courage, dedication and adherence to our core values," Malla said.

He assured the candidates of fairness and transparency in the conduct of the examination, stressing that the panel had no intention of failing anyone, but would uphold the integrity of the process.

The Examination President explained that the assessment covered key military competencies such as tactics and low-intensity conflict operations, map reading, communication, skill at arms and physical fitness.

He noted that the examination was structured to mirror real-life operational challenges, including counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, internal security and peace support operations.

Malla, however, warned that any form of examination malpractice would attract immediate disqualification, in line with the Nigerian Army Charter for Promotion Examinations.

"Any candidate caught engaging in malpractice or unauthorised communication will be disqualified. The integrity of this examination will not be compromised," he stated.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, described the promotion examination as "more than an academic exercise," noting that candidates would be evaluated on their ability to translate knowledge into effective action in real operational environments.

"Your performance will reflect not only what you know, but how well you can apply that knowledge practically," he said.

Earlier, while flagging off activities for LCPPE 2026 on February 1, Major General Malla urged members of the Examination Panel and other stakeholders to discharge their duties with integrity, professionalism and objectivity, stressing that the credibility of the exercise depended largely on their conduct.

He emphasised the need for examination requirements to be aligned with current security challenges faced by troops on the frontline and enjoined panel members to strictly adhere to the Nigerian Army Charter for Promotion Examinations (Revised 2022), particularly in the areas of examination setting, conduct, assessment and security.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, TRADOC NA, Lieutenant Colonel Felicia Daniel, disclosed these details in a statement posted on X.

Major General Malla also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for the morale-boosting support that facilitated the smooth commencement of the examination and the assembly of personnel in Abeokuta.

In his remarks, the Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Goodwin Nwamba, welcomed the Examination President, teams from Army Headquarters, TRADOC NA, observers and members of the Examination Panel to Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta.

He assured participants of adequate security and administrative arrangements to ensure a conducive environment for the exercise and urged panel members to set practical and innovative problem-solving questions.

Activities lined up for the 2026 LCPPE included the setting and harmonisation of examination requirements, conduct of the practical examinations, assessment of candidates and the eventual release of results in line with extant Nigerian Army regulations.