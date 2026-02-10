Ethiopia's Urban Corridors Positioning Cities As Global Gateways - Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Tourism affirmed that Ethiopia's newly developed urban corridors are blending modern design with deep rooted cultural heritage, transforming Addis Ababa into a world class gateway for diplomats and tourists.

According to the ministry, the largescale corridor developments are reshaping the capital's urban landscape, offering visitors an experience that combines contemporary elegance with authentic Ethiopian identity.

The initiative aims to leave a strong first impression on African Union delegates, international visitors, and investors arriving in the city.

In an interview with the ENA, Teshome Teklu, Lead Executive for the Promotion Sector at the Ministry of Tourism, said the corridors are already enhancing Ethiopia's global tourism appeal.

"This transformative project doesn't just redefine our city's physical appearance, it strategically positions Ethiopia as a global tourism powerhouse," he said.

According to Teshome, the corridors have stimulated domestic tourism by making heritage sites, public spaces, and cultural attractions more accessible.

Improved mobility and clear urban layouts, he noted, allow the country to offer visitors a more organized and welcoming environment.

As Addis Ababa prepares to host major African Union meetings, visiting delegates are encountering more than a political center.

Teshome said the capital now presents itself as a dynamic city where modern urban life coexists with deep historical character.

He further emphasized that the growing number of visitors is generating tangible economic benefits, creating jobs in hospitality, retail, and service industries while strengthening local businesses.

Beyond their transport function, the corridors have developed into active social and cultural spaces.

Restaurants, boutique hotels, and artisan markets along the routes are attracting both residents and international guests, highlighting Ethiopia's craftsmanship and culinary traditions.

"These spaces buzz with life, inviting locals and visitors alike to connect, celebrate traditions, and share their stories," Teshome added.

The projects also emphasize community centered design. Pedestrian friendly walkways, green spaces, shaded areas, and modern public facilities are encouraging healthier and more connected urban lifestyles.

Pocket parks and cultural installations provide calm spaces within busy city areas, supporting both physical and mental wellbeing, he added.

Summing up the broader vision, Teshome said, "By intertwining leisure, culture, and mobility, we are crafting sustainable urban ecosystems where community vitality thrives in harmony."

The Ministry of Tourism believes this approach will ensure Addis Ababa's long-term appeal as a destination for diplomacy, investment, and tourism, reinforcing Ethiopia's image as a country undergoing confident and inclusive urban transformation.