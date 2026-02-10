Ethiopia, Dev't Partners Renew Strategic Alliance for Inclusive Growth and Lasting Peace

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopia and the Development Partners Group (DPG) today reaffirmed their commitment to inclusive growth, resilience, and sustainable peace at the High-Level Development Forum (HLDF) held in Addis Ababa, renewing a strategic, results-oriented partnership aligned with national priorities.

The forum brought together senior government officials, ambassadors, development agencies, and international financial institutions at a critical juncture in Ethiopia's reform journey.

Discussions focused on two core pillars: inclusive and sustainable development, and the national dialogue and peacebuilding process.

In it press release sent to ENA, Ethiopia continues to advance structural transformation through comprehensive macroeconomic and sectoral reforms, alongside nationwide peacebuilding efforts aimed at securing lasting stability.

"Ethiopia remains firmly committed to inclusive development and sustainable peace through the full implementation of our reform agenda," said Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance.

He highlighted the country's strong economic performance, noting that real GDP growth has averaged seven percent over the past seven years, guided by the Ten-Year Development Plan and sustained investments in agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, digital transformation, human capital development, and green growth.

Fitsum Assefa, Minister of Planning and Development, reported that Ethiopia recorded 9.2 percent economic growth in 2024/25 and is projected to reach 10.2 percent in 2025/26.

"Sustainable development requires resilience, social cohesion, and strong national ownership," she said, emphasizing the importance of predictable and strategic international partnerships during Ethiopia's transition.

Participants underscored that effective development cooperation must align with national priorities, strengthen delivery capacity, and ensure predictable support.

The HLDF was reaffirmed as a trusted platform for coordination, transparency, and mutual accountability in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

A dedicated peacebuilding session highlighted the central role of inclusive, nationally owned solutions.

Mohammed Edris, Minister of Peace, described the National Dialogue as a national imperative and outlined Ethiopia's peace agenda, anchored in dialogue, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR), and transitional justice. He also highlighted legal reforms aimed at expanding civic engagement and protecting freedom of expression.

"Partnership in peacebuilding is partnership in Ethiopia's future," he said.

The forum further emphasized the importance of governance reform, the rule of law, and civic participation in restoring trust and sustaining recovery.

Participants called for stronger coherence across humanitarian, development, and peace efforts to address multidimensional risks.

Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs, briefed participants on Ethiopia's preparations to host COP32 in 2027, describing the event as a major economic catalyst and a strategic opportunity to advance Africa's climate agenda while mobilizing investment for resilience and green development.

The Government of Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to effective development cooperation and mutual accountability, calling for multi-year predictable financing, strengthened reporting systems, and increased use of country-owned mechanisms.

In closing, both the Government and development partners renewed their enduring partnership, focused on delivering measurable results that improve livelihoods, expand opportunities, and ensure that no one is left behind.