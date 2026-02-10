South Africa: Unsafe Aflatoxin Levels Trigger ButtaNutt Recall - South African News Briefs - February 10, 2025

ButtaNutt Recalls Peanut Butter Over Toxin Concerns

The National Consumer Commission has recalled selected ButtaNutt peanut butter products after routine checks found unsafe levels of aflatoxin, reports EWN. Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by mould that can develop in food products such as peanuts when they are stored or processed under poor conditions. The NCC warned that contaminated food can cause nausea and stomach pain, posing higher risks for children and people with weakened immune systems. ButtaNutt said a single serving is unlikely to cause harm, with serious effects linked to long-term exposure. The recalled products were sold in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. Consumers are urged to stop using them and return them to the retailer for a full refund.

Bus Operators Stop Service Over Unpaid Education Dept Invoices

The Gauteng Small Bus Operators Council has accused the provincial education department of violating learners’ constitutional right to education, reports SABC News. This comes after operators stopped transporting pupils, saying they have not been paid for months. The strike has disrupted schooling for more than 200 000 learners. Council chairperson Jabulani Khumalo has said that services will remain suspended until all outstanding payments are made. He said that scholar transport and school nutrition are essential programmes that support children’s rights. The Gauteng Education Department has acknowledged the impact on teaching and learning. Spokesperson Steve Mabona said they have paid operators for December and are working with Treasury to settle the November balance, after which they will process January invoices.

Minister Mantashe Vows Tougher Fight Against Illegal Mining

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has said that the government will continue to step up its fight against illegal mining, reports EWN. The sale of mineral resources mined illegally from South Africa’s pits is estimated to cost the economy around R70 billion a year. He said that crime, along with ongoing electricity and logistics problems, is holding back the mining sector’s contribution to the formal economy. Speaking at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Mantashe said it remains difficult to measure progress against zama zamas because illegal mining is a criminal activity that cannot be regulated. He added that the state is focusing on addressing derelict and ownerless mines, while active mines are responsible for rehabilitation work.

