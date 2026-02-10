Malawi: Immigration Arrests 10 Foreign Nationals in Northern Region Crackdown

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has arrested 10 foreign nationals in a major enforcement operation across the Northern Region, as authorities intensify efforts to clamp down on illegal migration and unlawful business activities.

The operation was conducted between 3 and 7 February 2026 in Livingstonia, Rula, Chimunyanga, Bwengu and Mzuzu City, targeting individuals suspected of violating Malawi's immigration laws.

According to a statement released by the department's Public Relations Office, the exercise forms part of a nationwide strategy to protect Malawi's security, labour market, and economic interests.

"This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws and safeguard national economic interests," the statement said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among those arrested were one Egyptian, one Turkish, one Indian, one Congolese, two Burundians and four Rwandan nationals, all found to be in breach of various immigration requirements.

The department confirmed that two of the suspects were convicted of illegal entry and unlawful stay. The court fined them K25,000 each, and they are currently being held at Mzuzu Prison as they await deportation to their home countries.

The remaining suspects were found guilty of disobeying statutory duties, and the court ordered that they be repatriated to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Meanwhile, two cases involving the Indian and Turkish nationals were adjourned to today, 9 February 2026, after the court granted them bail as investigations continue.

Immigration authorities have warned that similar operations will continue across the country and that no one will be spared for violating the law.

"All foreign nationals living, working or conducting business in Malawi must strictly comply with immigration regulations. Failure to do so will result in arrest, prosecution and possible deportation," the department said.

The department has also appealed to the public to report suspected illegal immigrants, saying uncontrolled migration poses risks to national security, public services, and fair economic competition.

The crackdown signals a tougher stance by government against immigration abuses, as pressure mounts to protect local jobs and ensure that all foreign residents operate within the law.