Namibia: Lawyer Questions How N$300 Million in Namdia Diamonds Vanished From Windhoek Robbery Scene

A lawyer representing one of the men accused of involvement in an armed robbery at the Windhoek head office of Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) in January last year on Friday questioned how diamonds worth close to N$300 million could have disappeared from the scene of the heist.

The two men alleged to have carried out the robbery on 18 January last year were both found at the scene, defence lawyer Veiko Alexander noted while addressing magistrate Helvi Shikalepo with his closing arguments on a bail application by former Namdia security officer Joel Angula.

Given that the alleged robbers remained at the scene, where one died of a gunshot injury and the other was arrested, it should be questioned how diamonds disappeared from the scene, Alexander said.

Angula (46), who is a former police officer and was employed by the state-owned Namdia at the time of the robbery, and a second accused, Sam Shololo (50), are charged with counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of uncut diamonds, and also two counts of attempted murder.

The state is alleging that 512 parcels of diamonds, weighing 51 725 carats and valued at about N$335.6 million, were stolen during the robbery.

Deputy prosecutor general Johannes Kalipi informed the magistrate at the start of Angula's bail hearing in December that 452 parcels of diamonds, weighing 47 250 carats and valued at about N$295 million, have not been recovered during the investigation of the robbery.

A Namdia security officer, Francis Eiseb (58), was killed when he was shot during the course of the robbery.

One of the alleged robbers, Max Endjala (43), also died at the scene, allegedly due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Angula is also charged with counts of theft and possession of uncut diamonds, involving 13 parcels of diamonds, and disguising the unlawful origin of property.

The state is alleging that 13 parcels of diamonds, valued at about N$4.8 million, were found hidden in boots at Angula's home in Windhoek on 19 January last year.

Angula told the court in December that he is denying guilt on all charges. He said he was a victim in the robbery, during which he was tied up by the robbers and a bag was placed over his head.

Angula also testified that Endjala was his cousin and that he and Shololo are relatives.

During cross-examination by Kalipi, Angula said Endjala held him while Shololo tied him up during the heist.

However, he later tried to backtrack on that part of his testimony, claiming he had mentioned the names of Endjala and Shololo because they had been mentioned by Kalipi first.

Alexander argued on Friday that the state does not have a strong case against Angula, especially on the charges of murder and robbery.

He also argued that Eiseb was not killed during the robbery, but was executed after the robbery had been completed and Endjala and Shololo realised they had been surrounded by the police.

A court would not be able to find that Angula could have foreseen that after the robbery had been completed Endjala would have gone to a server room where Eiseb was held and shot him there, Alexander argued.

He further argued that Namibians can be expected to be interested in knowing how diamonds worth N$300 million left the robbery scene when the people suspected of carrying out the heist were still at the scene.

Alexander proposed to the magistrate that Angula should be granted bail in an amount of N$20 000.

Kalipi argued that Angula is likely to abscond or interfere with witnesses and evidence in the case if released on bail.

He also argued it would not be in the interest of the public or of the administration of justice for Angula to be released on bail.

"What happened on 18 January 2025 put Namibian society at risk. A member of society was murdered. Public funds were looted," Kalipi remarked.

Angula has been held in custody since his arrest on 19 January last year.

Shikalepo postponed the delivery of her ruling on Angula's application to be granted bail to 23 February.