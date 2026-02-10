Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Pays Tribute to Former Minister Erkki Nghimtina

9 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has described former minister Erkki Nghimtina as a veteran who dedicated his life to the liberation of Namibia.

The former Cabinet minister and long-serving member of parliament died at his homestead at Edundja village in the Ohangwena region on Sunday.

He was 77 years old.

"The passing of comrade Nghimtina robbed the Namibian nation of a dedicated national leader and committed freedom fighter," the president says.

Nghimtina served as a member of parliament between 1995 and 2020 and in various senior government roles.

He has served as the minister of works and transport, mines and energy, labour and industrial relations, as well as defence.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says Nghimtina went into exile in Angola, where he served as a People's Liberation Army of Namibia combatant.

"During this difficult time of bereavement, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire bereaved family," the president says.

