Uganda: Four Arrested for Fraud Impersonating Museveni's Daughter

Police have arrested four suspects in Iganga for allegedly defrauding members of the public by impersonating First Daughter Natasha Karugire on social media.

The suspects--Ashraf Isabirye, Rahman Mulondo, Zubail Kakaire, and Sharif Egesa--were apprehended after security agencies launched an investigation into reports of fraud involving fake TikTok and WhatsApp profiles.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday at Uganda Police headquarters, spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the suspects used the fake accounts to solicit money from people seeking financial assistance.

"When this matter reached us, we swung into action as security forces and arrested Ashraf Isabirye, Rahman Mulondo, Zubail Kakaire, and Sharif Egesa," he said.

Mr. Rusoke explained that the suspects were tracked and arrested in Iganga using specialised cyber capabilities. Police recovered several mobile phones and numerous SIM cards believed to have been used in the alleged scam.

"We found them in possession of a number of SIM cards and phones, which we suspect were being used in the scam. We shall align them before the courts of law and charge them with cyber fraud and impersonation-related offences," he said.

Mr. Rusoke also cautioned the public against online fraud, advising, "Never pay registration or processing fees via social media. It is a very loose platform, and you can easily fall victim to scams."

Police say the suspects will be charged in court as investigations continue.