Namibia: Prosecutor Justine Shiweda Dies After Acid Attack - Suspects Face Murder Charge for Retaliatory Killing

"I m not happy; my heart is burning," says the father of Ondangwa control prosecutor Justine Shiweda, who died on Saturday following a brutal retaliatory attack for her alleged refusal to grant a suspect bail in a high-profile case.

Shiweda succumbed to her injuries after a four-month hospital battle, leaving behind a grieving family and a legal fraternity demanding urgent justice.

Her father, Severus Shiweda (73), says Justine could not eat or answer her phone, but he still had hope that she would survive.

"I visited her several times in the hospital. She was in a critical condition until her death," he says.

Justine died in Windhoek on Saturday at the age of 31.

She is survived by her two children.

Shiweda was attacked by a group of assailants last October. They shot her and threw a corrosive acid at her.

The case that allegedly led to the incident involves former police officer-turned-criminal Abner Mateus.

Mateus, who remains in police custody, is said to have assembled a group of criminals to carry out the attack on Shiweda.

The car used in the attack was allegedly found parked at the house of Ondangwa-based medical doctor Fillemon Nakanduungile.

The police claim Nakandungile spoke to Mateus 30 minutes before the attack on Justine.

A FATHER'S AGONY

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday from Ondangwa, Severus expressed his anguish and demanded swift justice.

"I want justice to be served. They must be tried very fast and get serious punishment. That's my plea to the government," he said.

He said he was shocked when he heard his child had been attacked.

Severus shared that he raised Justine from the time she started primary school at Ondangwa Prof School until she graduated in law in 2015.

"She was the overall best student at Oshigambo High School and received the English award. She then went to the University of Namibia and studied law.

"She became an employee of the justice ministry and was deployed to Ondangwa, where she worked until her death," he said.

Severus said 'Kapandu' (Justine) was a peaceful person and "always smiling, even in her hospital bed".

He said his daughter died from infections caused by the attack and that she had been unable to eat on her own in her final days.

"She could eat only through a pipe because she had lost any appetite," he said.

'NOT IN VAIN'

While lighting a vigil at Justine's village house at Onambango village in the Oshana region, prosecutor general Martha Imalwa yesterday described Justine as a shining star in the prosecution service.

"What you have shown me for that time, I have come to know you, are a trustworthy and dedicated person. You surrendered your life to serve those who cannot speak for themselves, the victims of crime.

"Yes, my girl, your death will not go in vain. Those who remain, you have strengthened them. We are mourning you. May God be with you," she said.

Imalwa said Justine should be declared a heroine.

"This child never gave me headaches. That is why I appointed her as the control prosecutor for the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court," she said.

Imalwa said Justine died with three bullets in her body.

"Her body was badly injured. You cannot believe that what happened to her was done by a human being," she said.

She said Justine was brave, disciplined and courageous.

'ATTACK ON JUSTICE SYSTEM'

Oshana governor Hofni Iipinge yesterday condemned Justine's killing and encouraged prosecutors to continue carrying out their duties without fear.

"Prosecutors should not be intimidated by anybody. I am encouraging you to do your job so we can uphold justice in this country," he said.

Executive director of justice and labour relations Audrin Mathe yesterday said the ministry has received the news with deep sorrow.

He described Shiweda as a dedicated and courageous public servant who served the people of Namibia with unwavering commitment.

"Her work as a prosecutor was vital in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served," Mathe said.

He said the attack on Shiweda was an attack on the entire justice system.

"We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts. The ministry is working closely with law-enforcement agencies to ensure all individuals involved in this horrific crime are brought to justice," Mathe said.

Ondangwa based lawyer Nicky Ngula on Saturday said Justine was a dedicated and committed prosecutor.

"She prosecuted without fear or favour. She prosecuted objectively and in line with the law," he said.

He said Justine's absence will be sadly felt for a very long time.

"She was fearless and always made time for us. She never beat about the bush," he said.

Ngula said Justine loved her job.

The family and close friends of the late prosecutor have spoken of a grief that no courtroom process can measure, particularly the pain left behind for her children.

'DEVASTATING MOMENT'

A close family friend, Ismael Nuunyango, yesterday recounted the devastating moment he learned of Shiweda's death while looking after her two children at a school athletics event at Oshakati.

He explained on social media that he had travelled with them from Ondangwa earlier that morning so they could participate alongside their peers.

"Shortly after our arrival, I received a call from home. At first, I assured them everything was fine, that the kids were already on the field running. After a pause, the voice on the other end told me my friend had just died."

Nuunyango said no amount of wisdom or strength prepares one for such a moment.

He said friends who were present agreed that it would be best to allow the children to continue participating.

They cheered them on, attempting to maintain a sense of normalcy amid their private devastation.

Tragically, the news of Justine's death soon began circulating online, and the conversations among parents at the stadium grew louder.

Fearing that the children would learn of their loss from strangers, Nuunyango withdrew them from the field and informed staff members that they had to leave immediately.

One of Shiweda's children had just won a race.

"How do you look an innocent child in the eye and tell him his mother just died? She was just doing her job. She was a mother trying her best to provide for her children," Nuunyango said.

"Now she is gone. And her two beautiful children have lost their mother. Look at what you've done," his message to Justine's attackers reads.

'VIOLENTLY SILENCED'

Lawyer Richard Metcalfe yesterday said: "We lament the passing of a talented colleague who was principled, diligent, fair and hard-working. It is tragic when young talent is violently silenced."

He said legal practitioners in Namibia appear to be entering the realm of attacks on lawyers.

"The time has unfortunately dawned in Namibia where judicial officers are going to have to need security protection," he said.