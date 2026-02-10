Uganda: MP Kabuusu Defends Talks With Museveni, Calls for National Unity

Kyamuswa County Member of Parliament, Moses Kabuusu, has defended his participation in recent discussions between a section of opposition MPs and President Museveni, emphasizing that the talks were intended to promote national dialogue, stability, and reconciliation after the 2026 general elections.

Speaking on NBS Eagle on Sunday, Kabuusu stressed that the meeting was a personal initiative, not an official party-led engagement, aimed at fostering peace and unity in Uganda.

"I was meeting the President for the first time, and I'm looking forward to another encounter. His response to the idea of dialogue was clear--he approved it and showed his willingness to participate," Kabuusu said.

The meeting, held at State House, Entebbe last week, was part of efforts to ease post-election tensions. Kabuusu noted that President Museveni committed to resolving political divisions and warned against actions that could threaten national peace.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"President Museveni made it clear that anyone attempting to incite violence for political gain would face decisive action," Kabuusu added.

During the discussions, opposition MPs raised concerns about funding for mobilization efforts. They welcomed the President's pledge to allocate a budget to facilitate meaningful political dialogue, which they viewed as a positive step toward national reconciliation.

Despite the constructive engagement, the meeting has sparked debate within opposition circles. Critics argued that the lack of broader consultation could be interpreted as endorsing Museveni's leadership. Kabuusu countered this, explaining that the MPs acted independently in what they believed was the nation's best interest.

"This was not a decision taken by a political party but by individuals. Many of us will not return to the 12th Parliament, and we see dialogue as an important avenue to drive change for our country. We cannot simply wait for the next election to effect change. Dialogue, however challenging, is essential for national healing and long-term stability," he said.

The delegation, led by Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi, focused on promoting stability and reconciliation following the divisive January elections. Other opposition MPs present included Okot Bitek (Kioga County, FDC), Robert Centenary (former Kasese Municipality MP and Deputy President of FDC Western), Roland Ndyomugyenyi (Rukiga County), Fred Kayondo (Mukono South, DP), Richard Lumu (Mityana South, DP), and Latif Ssebagala Ssengendo (former Kawempe North MP).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We spoke about the need to calm tempers and foster unity. Concerns included the continued incarceration of political prisoners, including Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi. We urged the President to consider granting pardons to those detained due to political activity," Nsibambi told NBS TV on Thursday.

The MPs also called for independent investigations into the cases of political detainees, reflecting a desire for broader justice and reconciliation in Uganda's post-election landscape.

Nsibambi emphasized that the goal was not to undermine opposition unity, but to seek a path forward for the country.

"No one sent me to the President on behalf of the opposition. I'm an elected MP, and I will engage with whoever I believe is necessary for the good of my constituents and Uganda at large. This is about the national interest," he said.