Uganda: NRM's Mulindwa Says Opposition Lacks Capacity to Remove Museveni

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Senior Manager for Information, Communications, and Public Relations, Rogers Mulindwa, has claimed that Uganda's opposition no longer has the capacity to unseat President Museveni, amid growing political tensions and recent high-level meetings between opposition legislators and the president.

"People have now realized that the opposition don't have the capacity to remove Museveni as president," Mulindwa said, while emphasizing that although the president's tenure will eventually end, preserving national unity through future leadership transitions remains crucial.

"The president's leadership may end, but the unity of this country must endure. Our collective future depends on it," he added, reiterating the NRM's commitment to national reconciliation and peaceful political processes.

Mulindwa's comments follow a recent meeting between a delegation of opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) and President Museveni at State House Entebbe, led by Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi.

Held last Thursday, the meeting focused on national stability and reconciliation following the contentious January 2026 general elections.

"The meeting was about peace and reconciliation for the development and stability of the country, especially after the general elections that left some people's tempers high," Nsibambi told NBS TV.

A key issue discussed during the meeting was the status of political prisoners. Opposition MPs urged the president to consider pardons for individuals detained over political activities and called for independent investigations, particularly in the case of National Unity Platform (NUP) Buganda Deputy President Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi. Kivumbi, a vocal critic of the ruling regime, has become a focal point for concerns about political repression.

Nsibambi's decision to meet the president without broader consultation within the opposition drew criticism from some quarters.

However, he defended his actions, emphasizing his responsibility as an elected representative to engage with leaders for the welfare of his constituents and the country.

"No one sent me to the opposition. I'm an elected MP, and I'll engage with whoever I deem necessary for the good of my constituents and the country," he said.

Other opposition legislators who participated in the meeting included Okot Bitek (FDC, Kioga County), Robert Centenary (FDC, former Kasese Municipality MP and Deputy President of FDC Western), Moses Kabusu (PFF, Kyamuswa County), Roland Ndyomugyenyi (Rukiga County), Fred Kayondo (DP, Mukono South), Richard Lumu (DP, Mityana South), and former Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala Ssengendo.