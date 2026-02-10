Uganda: Speaker Among Demands Probe Into Death of NRM Chairperson in Bukedea

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has condemned the brutal attack and death of Samson Wamimbi, the NRM chairperson of Aligo Sub-County, Bukedea District, on February 3, 2026.

While attending Wamimbi's send-off in Aligo Sub-County, Among took to her X account to demand an independent investigation and justice for the slain leader.

"I condemn the circumstances under which Wamimbi died and urge police to expedite investigations and bring the culprits to book," Among said.

Wamimbi's death occurred amid violent clashes during the LCIII elections on Wednesday. Supporters of both the NRM and independent candidates reportedly accused each other of intimidation.

Wamimbi and his team, moving through villages while firing shots into the air, reportedly incited anger among residents and escalated tensions in an already charged electoral environment.

Sources on the ground report that the violence intensified, with more than 20 houses set ablaze and over 150 people, including children, fleeing their homes.

Since Wamimbi's death, residents of Aligo Sub-County have been living in fear and uncertainty about the safety of their families and communities.