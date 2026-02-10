Rwanda: How Judiciary Plans to Close Loopholes Fueling Corruption

The Judiciary on Monday, February 9 launched its annual Anti-Corruption Judiciary Week, renewing its commitment to integrity and accountability in the justice system amid fresh data showing the scale of corruption cases handled across the justice chain.

The week-long initiative is set to run until February 12, and is being held under the theme: "Poor service is a loophole for corruption. Report it and join the fight against it."

Speaking at the launch, Chief Justice Domitilla Mukantaganzwa said the theme reflects persistent cases where citizens resort to bribery to access services they are legally entitled to receive free of charge.

She said the campaign is meant to change mindsets, both among court users and judicial staff.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We observed that corruption often arises when citizens pay for services that are their right," Mukantaganzwa said. "We are calling on court users not to pay for their rights and to understand that justice is delivered based on the law, not money."

She reminded judicial officers that quality service delivery is a duty, not a favour.

"Court officials must remember that serving citizens with integrity is part of their responsibility. The rights of court users are in their hands," she said.

The Chief Justice also cautioned the public against individuals who claim that justice can only be obtained through bribes, urging citizens to report poor service whenever it occurs.

"People should not believe those who tell them they must pay to get justice. When someone experiences poor service, it should be reported so that action can be taken," she said.

Activities during the week

A range of activities has been planned throughout the week, including the delivery of anti-corruption messages in courts before proceedings begin, prioritisation of corruption-related cases, and dialogue sessions with court staff on the impact of corruption on justice delivery.

Outreach activities are also being conducted in correctional facilities, schools and through various media platforms to broaden public awareness.

Corruption cases and disciplinary action

Judicial officials disclosed that 13 individuals were punished for corruption-related offences during the 2024/2025 period. Over the past two decades, 57 members of judicial staff have faced disciplinary action.

Mukantaganzwa stressed that corruption within the Judiciary will not be tolerated.

"Justice is a right delivered strictly based on the law. It has no price," she said, adding that integrity must be upheld across the entire justice chain.

She also warned that bribery offers no lasting advantage.

"You may bribe your way through lower courts, but you will not sustain it all the way to the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court. At some point, you will be caught," she said, calling for collective commitment to end both giving and receiving bribes.

Prosecution and lawyers weigh in

On the prosecution side, Prosecutor General Angélique Habyarimana said 18 people had been punished for corruption-related offences over the past three years.

"Monitoring and reporting are essential. Fighting corruption requires joint efforts from all actors in the justice sector," she said.

Representing the legal profession, Rwanda Bar Association President Moïse Nkundabarashi said four corruption-related cases involving lawyers had been reported, with one resulting in acquittal.

"Inspections are conducted in collaboration with other institutions in the justice chain to minimise the involvement of lawyers in corruption," he said, noting that while progress has been made, sustained cooperation remains crucial.

RIB data on corruption

Deputy Secretary General of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Consolee Kamarampaka, outlined the bureau's role in combating corruption.

Between July 2022 and June 2025, RIB processed 1,822 case files involving 3,448 suspects. About 70 per cent of the cases involved embezzlement, while 30 per cent related to bribery.

She said 46 per cent of suspects were public servants, 53 per cent came from the private sector, and 1 per cent from non-governmental organisations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Legal Affairs Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the same period, authorities recovered and seized more than Rwf 1 billion and over $100,000 in bribery-related cases, while more than Rwf 36 billion was recovered from embezzlement cases.

Kamarampaka also revealed that between 2018 and 2025, 73 RIB staff were prosecuted, with 50 dismissed from service.

"We have zero tolerance for corruption. Even when someone is acquitted, they may still face disciplinary measures," she said.

She added that preventive measures include rotating investigators every three years, strengthening inter-institutional cooperation, and regularly updating complainants on the status of their cases.

'Justice has no price'

Closing the event, Mukantaganzwa reiterated that justice must remain free from corruption.

"Justice is a right delivered based on the law. There is no price for it," she said. "Fighting corruption is a shared responsibility across the entire justice chain."