South Africa: District Six Families Vow to Fight Eviction

"Who would have thought back then that it would have turned out like this today" says 69-year-old resident

Six District Six families living in Victorian cottages on Searle Street have been ordered to vacate by 6 March after an eviction order was granted in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court.

Residents say they will appeal the judgment and fight on. The legal battle started in 2014.

A petition signed by nearly 1,300 people is demanding the eviction be stopped and residents be allowed to purchase their homes at a fair price.

Six District Six families living in historic semi-detached Victorian cottages on Searle Street, who withstood apartheid forced removals but now face eviction, say they will fight on. This despite a magistrates' court judgment in December 2025 ordering them to vacate the cottages by 6 March.

Magistrate Juan de Pontes had acknowledged that due to resistance by the Catholic Church, the Victorian cottages on the property had "provided a rare continuity for the resident families, who were able to stay on the land, when thousands of others were forcibly removed to the Cape Flats".

But he granted the eviction order in terms of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE), in favour of the landlord, Ettiene du Toit, a private developer.

The residents intend to apply for leave to appeal.

Sean Savage, whose family has lived there since 1928, said they were the last original residents of District Six.

"Who would have thought back then that it would have turned out like this today," he said.

Savage, who is turning 70 in March, said he'll "either celebrate" his "70th on the pavement or inside."

He said he spent about R45,000 of his own savings on maintaining the property over the years.

He said the families were also not offered the first right of refusal to buy by the original owners.

He said the residents were disappointed with the judgment.

"We will take it right to the last bit, and I don't believe it's over, not by a long shot."

Vanessa Collison, Savage's niece, who was born in one of the cottages, said it had been an emotional journey.

"I've lived here for 57 years. It's the only home I've ever known. So, naturally, this is heart-wrenching for me.

"It's something that I can't fathom because it's not where I expected my life to go. That has always been my home, and the idea of going to live somewhere else at this age, I can't accept it," she said.

"We're a little community on our own. We take care of each other. We're there for each other. That kind of closeness ... you're never gonna get that again."

"I'm a Sunday school teacher. My whole life revolved around this. And just like that, it will be taken away from me. That is very difficult for me to accept," she said.

Another resident, Ita Haricombe, said she was particularly worried about her children. She is also set to celebrate her birthday in March. Haricombe, who turns 69, said she does not intend to move anywhere.

"I'm here to stay and I'm going to look after my boys. That's how I feel," she said.

A petition, recently started by the residents and signed by nearly 1,300 people at the time of writing, is demanding that the eviction of the residents be stopped.

It also calls for the residents to be allowed to purchase their homes "at a fair price".

"Reject the erasure of District Six history. Stop the ongoing cycle of forced removals. District Six is not for sale. People above profit," reads the petition.

There is expected to be a Save Searle Street Solidarity Picnic Event on 14 February. The event is supported by the Umbrella Civic ward 57+, Rent Control Group, Walmer Estate Civic Association and housing activists Reclaim the City. There is also a dedicated Save Searle Street website.

In response to questions on the petition and judgment, Wayne Hufkie, the attorney representing Du Toit, said, "The eviction was effected in terms of legislation. We have no further comment."