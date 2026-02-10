South Africa: Chicken Prices Rise Again As Families Rely On It More Than Any Other Protein

10 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Frozen chicken portions rose in price in January as families continue to rely on chicken more than any other protein.
  • When chicken becomes more expensive households struggle to replace it with affordable alternatives.

Chicken prices rose again in January, making it harder for low-income households to afford the protein they rely on most.

The January Household Affordability Index shows that the price of frozen chicken portions increased from December to January. Chicken remains one of the most important sources of protein for low-income families because it is cheaper and more widely available than most other meats.

For many households, chicken is not a luxury item. It is a key part of daily meals and often the only regular source of protein. When its price rises, families have few alternatives they can afford.

The data shows that when protein prices increase, households respond by reducing how often they buy meat or by stretching smaller portions across more meals. In some cases, protein is removed from meals altogether.

January is already a difficult month financially, with school costs, transport and electricity competing for limited income. Rising chicken prices add another strain, especially for families already struggling to afford enough food.

