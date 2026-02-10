Tunisia: President Kais Saied - Tunisia Needs New Implementers, Not Just New Laws

Tunis, Feb. 10 — President Kais Saied stressed during a meeting on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri that "the Tunisian people today need not only new laws, but also new actors to implement them.

What matters is not the text alone, but those who work selflessly to achieve its objectives," according to a statement from the Presidency.

He again warned against the "phenomenon of legislative inflation coupled with institutional inflation," describing it as "a form of waste of public funds."

The President of the Republic also underlined the need to prepare regulatory texts to preserve citizens' purchasing power, curb rising prices, combat speculation and reduce unnecessary imports.

In this context, he noted that "when Tunisia chose to chart its own path, it achieved results that some hoped would never materialise. More than that, out of misplaced claims of patriotism, some even called for economic sanctions against our beloved country."

About draft investment laws, President Kais Saied stressed that priority must be given to achieving social justice and identifying the reasons behind stalled implementation.

He explained that delays, setbacks, failures and even deliberate obstruction in many cases are not due to the texts alone, but to the influence of lobbies within the administration and the spread of corruption. Without addressing these root causes, little or nothing will change.

The Head of State concluded that "the work will continue until a new generation assumes responsibility," noting that efforts are underway in this direction.

He added that the Tunisian people do not only need clear new rhetoric, but tangible achievements that begin quickly, face no obstacles and are completed as soon as possible, as they are determined to build a proud and glorious future for Tunisia.

In this context, he pointed to the enthusiasm and determination of Tunisia's youth, citing as evidence, among others, their voluntary efforts, using their own means, to remove the effects of the recent heavy rains through solidarity and cooperation.

"With such young people, all the expectations of the Tunisian people can be met," he said, adding that those seeking to inflame the situation "will bear full responsibility before the law, for they have reaped the consequences of their own actions."