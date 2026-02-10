Namibia: Nekundi Asks New Road Safety Board for Dashcams in Police Cars, Ambulances

10 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi has asked the new National Road Safety Council board to implement dashcams in 50 traffic police vehicles.

He gave this directive in December during a media briefing.

This also applies to 60 ambulances of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and two National Road Safety Council vehicles, he says.

"I reiterate the importance of the council's adherence to my directives.

"The installation of dashcams is a progressive and necessary intervention that will support enforcement of evidence-based reporting and deter any non-compliance with traffic laws relating to emergency vehicles," Nekundi told the eight new board members on Monday.

He also directed the board to finalise the instalment of livestream systems at blind spots and hot spots on public roads, and to assess the use of reflective ear tags and neck collars for domestic animals.

The new board members are retired deputy commissioner Amalia Gawanas as chairperson, deputised by Matheus Muenjo, with Jonas Sheelongo, inspector general Joseph Shikongo, Audrin Mathe, Frieda Shimakeleni, Anna Libana and Rector Mutelo as members.

The new board will serve for a period of five years from 1 February.

