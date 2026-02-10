Nigeria: Govt Begins Payments of University Lecturers' Renegotiated Salaries, Allowances

10 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

He said some federal universities had already reflected the increase in salary payments. The federal government has begun implementing key welfare components of its renegotiated agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, in a directive issued to Vice-Chancellors of federal universities on Monday, announced a 40 per cent increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance (CAA) for ASUU members, effective from 1 January 2026.

Mr Alausa reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's commitment to the welfare of academic staff and the stability of the university system.

He directed all federal universities to ensure full compliance, integrating the approved increment into their payroll structures so all eligible academic staff benefit.

The minister also stressed strict adherence to the implementation of the Consolidated Tools Allowance (CATA), noting that its payment has been captured and circularised by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and included in the 2026 budget.

He urged university management to use available resources to ensure prompt payment of CATA in line with NSIWC guidelines.

Mr Alausa said the timely implementation of both the CAA increase and CATA would strengthen the academic environment, enhance staff morale, and improve teaching, research, and learning outcomes.

He reiterated the federal government's resolve to honour agreements with education stakeholders and remain committed to constructive engagement, transparency, industrial harmony, and continuous improvement of quality education in Nigeria.

