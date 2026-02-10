Uganda: 'We Openly Requested for It' - Ssebagala On Opposition MPs Meeting With Museveni

Former Kawempe North legislator Hajj Latif Ssebagala has defended the recent State House meeting between a section of opposition MPs and President Museveni, saying the engagement was openly requested and not held in secrecy.

Ssebagala was among the lawmakers, led by Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi, who met the President at State House Entebbe last Thursday in talks that have since attracted mixed reactions from the public and opposition supporters.

Appearing on Sanyuka Television on Tuesday, Ssebagala said the meeting was part of what he described as a transitional political dialogue, noting that many Ugandans may not yet fully understand the process.

"There is also what we call transitional political dialogue taking place, and many people may not yet understand what it involves," Ssebagala said.

He explained that due to the President's busy schedule, there was little time to communicate about the meeting before it took place.

"The President of Uganda runs many programs, so there was no opportunity to communicate about the meeting before it happened," he added.

Ssebagala, however, insisted that unlike other engagements which are sometimes conducted discreetly, their meeting was openly sought.

"Some people meet the President in secret, but in our case, that meeting was requested openly by us," he said.

The State House talks have sparked debate within opposition circles, with some questioning the motive behind engaging President Museveni at a time when concerns remain over political prisoners and the continued detention of opposition supporters.

The meeting continues to generate discussion, with some viewing it as a possible path for dialogue, while others remain sceptical about its significance in Uganda's political landscape.