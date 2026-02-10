African Foreign Ministers Gather in Addis Ababa Ahead of 39th AU Summit

9 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign affairs ministers from across the African continent have begun arriving in Addis Ababa to take part in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit.

Among those who arrived on Tuesday evening were the Foreign Ministers of Malawi, Burundi, Nigeria, Zambia, and the Republic of Congo--George Thapatula Chaponda, Edouard Bizimana, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Mulambo Haimbe, and Jean-Claude Gakosso, respectively.

In the early hours of this morning, additional delegations arrived, including the Foreign Ministers of Mauritania, Somalia, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, and Sierra Leone.

The ministers, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Mohamed Yeslem Beisat, and Musa Timothy Kabba--were welcomed upon arrival.

All visiting dignitaries were warmly received at Bole International Airport by senior officials from Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 39th AU Summit will be held on February 14-15, following the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, scheduled for February 11-12.

This year's summit is convened under the theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

The gathering is expected to bring together African leaders and senior officials to deliberate on key continental priorities, with a particular focus on sustainable development, water security, and sanitation.

