Uganda: Three Killed in Link Bus-Motorcycle Crash in Arua

Three people were killed on the spot on Monday evening following a fatal road accident involving a Link Bus and a motorcycle along the Nebbi-Arua highway in Arua District.

The crash occurred at about 6:50pm at Eruba Village, near Odianyadri Trading Centre in Vurra Sub-county.

West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia confirmed the incident, saying investigations have been opened under file reference Arua District TAR 12/2026.

The accident involved an Isuzu bus, registration number UBJ 736Z, belonging to Link Bus Company, and a red Senke motorcycle that had no registration number.

Police identified the deceased as Santino Onzima, 50, the rider of the motorcycle; Rafael Madima, 55, the LC I Chairperson of Cirifi Village in Ayavu Parish, Vurra Sub-county; and another passenger identified only as Anguyo, 35. All were male adults from the same family and village.

According to police, all three victims died instantly at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate that the bus was travelling from Hoima through Nebbi Town towards Arua City when the driver attempted to overtake a Toyota Noah at Eruba Village and collided head-on with the oncoming motorcycle.

Police say the impact killed the rider and his two passengers instantly.

The driver of the Link Bus fled the scene immediately after the crash and remains at large. Police say efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Officers visited and documented the scene, transported the bodies to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, and towed both the bus and the motorcycle to Arua Central Business Division Police Station pending inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles.

Preliminary investigations point to careless overtaking by the bus driver as the cause of the accident.

Police have again appealed to motorists to observe traffic regulations, warning that reckless overtaking on highways continues to result in preventable loss of life.

Investigations are ongoing as police work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and bring the suspect driver to justice.