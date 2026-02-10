Uganda: Minister Oryem Holds Bilateral Talks With Ethiopian Envoy On Regional Cooperation

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello, on Monday received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Uganda, Burundi, Comoros and Seychelles, Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, during a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala.

The meeting underscored the long-standing and cordial relations between Uganda and Ethiopia, with discussions focusing on regional cooperation, peace and security, and the strengthening of bilateral engagement.

During the discussions, Oryem highlighted Ethiopia's strategic importance in East Africa and the Horn of Africa, reaffirming Uganda's strong support for Ethiopia's development priorities.

He reiterated Uganda's position in support of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), noting its significance as a key driver of sustainable development, regional integration, and shared prosperity across the region.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the prevailing regional peace and security landscape, emphasising the need for continued dialogue, cooperation, and collective action to address shared challenges.

Oryem reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to regional stability and peaceful coexistence, stressing the importance of diplomatic engagement and multilateral cooperation.

Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu conveyed Ethiopia's appreciation for Uganda's unwavering support and strong partnership.

She further extended an official invitation to President Museveni to visit Ethiopia, a gesture aimed at further deepening the historical and friendly relations between the two countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Uganda and Ethiopia to enhancing diplomatic ties, promoting regional peace and security, and advancing cooperation for mutual benefit and regional progress.