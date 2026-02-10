Uganda: Minister Oryem Holds Bilateral Talks With Ethiopian Envoy On Regional Cooperation

10 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Naimanye

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello, on Monday received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Uganda, Burundi, Comoros and Seychelles, Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, during a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala.

The meeting underscored the long-standing and cordial relations between Uganda and Ethiopia, with discussions focusing on regional cooperation, peace and security, and the strengthening of bilateral engagement.

During the discussions, Oryem highlighted Ethiopia's strategic importance in East Africa and the Horn of Africa, reaffirming Uganda's strong support for Ethiopia's development priorities.

He reiterated Uganda's position in support of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), noting its significance as a key driver of sustainable development, regional integration, and shared prosperity across the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The two leaders also exchanged views on the prevailing regional peace and security landscape, emphasising the need for continued dialogue, cooperation, and collective action to address shared challenges.

Oryem reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to regional stability and peaceful coexistence, stressing the importance of diplomatic engagement and multilateral cooperation.

Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu conveyed Ethiopia's appreciation for Uganda's unwavering support and strong partnership.

She further extended an official invitation to President Museveni to visit Ethiopia, a gesture aimed at further deepening the historical and friendly relations between the two countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Uganda and Ethiopia to enhancing diplomatic ties, promoting regional peace and security, and advancing cooperation for mutual benefit and regional progress.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.