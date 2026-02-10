Uganda: UCC Warns Broadcasters Against Hosting Election Dispute Claims On Air

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has warned against the misuse of radio and television platforms by unsuccessful candidates seeking to challenge officially declared election results.

In a public notice dated Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the Commission said it has observed a worrying trend where some candidates in parliamentary and local government elections are turning to broadcast media to dispute results through what it described as sensational and unverified claims.

UCC Executive Director Hon. Nyombi Thembo reminded broadcasters and the public that, "the Electoral Commission is the sole constitutional authority responsible for declaring election results in Uganda."

He stressed that those dissatisfied with outcomes must follow lawful procedures rather than resorting to media platforms.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Those dissatisfied with election outcomes must seek redress through the courts by filing petitions within the legally set timelines," Nyombi said.

The Commission cautioned that broadcast media should not be treated as alternative venues for litigating electoral disputes, warning that airing unverified results or parallel tallies is unlawful.

"Broadcasting unverified results, parallel tallies, or speculative allegations is unlawful and can lead to public panic, confusion, and a loss of trust in democratic institutions," Nyombi noted.

He added that such actions could incite unrest and damage Uganda's democratic reputation.

UCC has now directed all broadcasters to refrain from airing any content that disputes declared election results without proper verification.

"All broadcasters are hereby directed to refrain from airing content that disputes declared election results without verification," Nyombi said.

He explained that this includes prohibiting programs that promote unofficial results or unsubstantiated claims, and called for strict editorial oversight to ensure election related information is verified against official Electoral Commission sources.

Nyombi warned that the regulator will not hesitate to act against stations that violate the directive.

"UCC will take decisive enforcement action against any broadcaster violating these laws or guidelines," he said.

The Commission urged media owners, editors, and the general public to use broadcast platforms responsibly in a manner that promotes national unity and democratic integrity.