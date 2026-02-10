Rwanda's Kabera Takes Storytelling to SDGs Gala in La

Rwandan filmmaker and cultural entrepreneur Eric Kabera is in Los Angeles, United States, where he is showcasing his work and engaging with global leaders from the creative, business and tourism sectors.

Kabera was invited to a high-profile inaugural gala promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hosted earlier this month at Beverly Hills City Hall. The event brought together key figures from the tourism, business and entertainment industries under the auspices of the City of Beverly Hills.

"I am here presenting some of my work while also connecting with other industry leaders," Kabera told The New Times.

He described Rwanda's presence at the gala as both symbolic and significant, noting that his invitation was closely tied to his long-standing work in education and socially conscious filmmaking.

"Having Rwanda associated with this initiative was a humbling experience," he said. "Based on our track record as educators and filmmakers focused on social impact, the organisation GEMS nominated us among the inaugural participants of this gala."

Kabera was also selected as one of the initiative's champions and advocates, delivering a presentation highlighting Rwanda's progress and contribution to the global SDGs agenda.

"I spoke about what we do, what we represent as individuals, and where Rwanda stands in the concert of nations when it comes to SDGs achievements," he said.

Beyond the gala, Kabera said the focus now shifts to building partnerships between Rwanda and international organisations, investors and cultural influencers with an interest in Africa.

"The next step is to introduce such organisations to Rwanda so they can better understand what is happening in our country and what it has to offer," he said. "Through similar initiatives, we have already attracted celebrities and investors to visit and invest in Rwanda."

On the creative front, Kabera said he is expanding his film portfolio with a renewed emphasis on feel-good storytelling that presents Rwanda and Africa beyond conflict-driven narratives.

"We are developing a new genre of films--stories that portray Rwanda and Africa as fun, vibrant and outward-looking," he said.

Kabera is widely recognised for 100 Days, the first feature film to address the memory of the Genocide against the Tutsi, which helped open space for genocide-related cinema in Rwanda. He believes the time has come to balance remembrance with new narratives.

"After 100 Days and the wave of remembrance films that followed, it is time to also showcase a new narrative of Rwanda and Africa," he said.

Following productions such as Africa United, Intore and The Woman in Me, Kabera is currently working on a romantic adventure film titled Love on a Moto.

"It tells the story of a young woman who escapes a toxic relationship in Los Angeles and travels to Rwanda to teach yoga therapy," he explained.

February also marks the West Coast premiere of Her Right, a short documentary Kabera produced in partnership with the Health Development Initiative (HDI). The film addresses harmful cultural norms and sexual and reproductive health, with a focus on protecting underage children.

"The film aims to educate families and communities about practices that should not be inflicted on children," Kabera said.

As his work continues to gain international attention, Kabera says his mission remains unchanged: using cinema as a tool for education, advocacy and positive representation.

"We will continue telling positive stories from Rwanda and using cinema as a force for change," he said.